This TikToker Turned This Dollar-Store Kitchen Item into an Earring Display
How many times have you tucked a pair of earrings into a jewelry box and completely forgotten about them? Out of sight, out of mind can be a curse. One TikToker found a way to keep earrings — both stud earrings and dangly ones — organized and on display in your vanity to help you keep track of what accessories you have, and she did it using a kitchen item from her local dollar store.
The TikToker behind the Home Goodiys account headed to Dollar Tree to see what she could find to help keep earrings out of jewelry boxes and safe together as pairs. She picked up a splatter screen — one of those metal mesh pot lids that keeps oil and grease splatter to a minimum while cooking — as well as a round mini mirror and a gold display easel.
Once home, she first removed the handle from the splatter screen and spray-painted it gold to match the display easel. She then sandwiched the center of the screen between a piece of cardboard and the round mirror to make it a bit more special and multi-use.
The earring backs fit perfectly in the mesh holes of the screen, and it’s even easy to add and remove stud earrings because the entire earring holder is freestanding and you have easy access to the earring backs.
“I envy people who can look at random objects and come up with something like this,” one person commented. “THIS is talent.”With this DIY, you’ll have a safe space to store your earrings while also reminding you that you have earrings in the first place. And if this inspires you to head to your local dollar store and get creative, imagine the household items that you can create with napkin holders or gardening fences.