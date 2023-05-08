TikTokers Are Creating Smart Storage from Dollar-Store Napkin Holders
Vinyl is back in a big way, and there are so many fun ways to display your record collection when you run out of room in your storage cabinets. But if you don’t have a ton of space (and don’t want to break the bank), no sweat — TikTok has discovered a seriously chic solution, and you can find it at your local dollar store.
TikTokers have been buying wire napkin holders from Dollar Tree — yes, the same ones you probably have on your kitchen table right now — and turning them into mini vinyl record holders. Aside from the fact that they’re a super-budget-friendly solution, they’re also quite versatile, which means you can mount them to the wall and turn your favorite records into an art piece, or you can simply place them upright next to your record player to keep them on display.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Some crafty creators are buying dollar-store yarn to weave around the metal of the holder, offering up a unique and colorful statement piece that will look right at home in any room. And while it might look challenging, it can be done within minutes. Simply tie the yarn onto the wire frame to keep it in place, and then wrap it around until you’ve covered it in its entirety. You can use multiple yarn colors or just one — the possibilities are endless.
Other users are spray painting their napkin holders for an equally simple yet stylish vibe. Be sure to work outside or in a well-ventilated area, and let your new record holders dry completely before placing anything in them.
If you do want to mount yours to the wall, be sure to drill or hammer multiple nails into the wall so each holder will remain secure once you add your records. You certainly don’t want to risk anything falling and damaging your walls or your beloved vinyl. Of course, you can also just stand them upright and even use them as storage for books and magazines, too, as many users have done.