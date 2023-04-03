This TikToker Created a Stylish Headboard Out of Dollar-Store Gardening Fences
If you’re savvy, you can find pretty much anything at your local dollar store — especially when it comes to budget-friendly products that you can use on DIY projects without breaking the bank. One TikToker was inspired by gardening fences she spotted at Dollar Tree, so she brought them home and turned them into a stylish headboard for her bed.
TikTok user Samantha Schaffer (@dazzlingdiscounts) shared her latest DIY hack in a recent video, scoring 12 black plastic garden fences ($1.25 each), which measure 14×24 inches and easily snap together. Schaffer’s headboard is three fences long and features four rows of fences stacked on top of one another. She then zip-tied the interlocking fences together, cut the zip ties, screwed them to her wall, and voila! Schaffer had created a chic headboard without spending hundreds of dollars.
If this project sounds right up your alley, you might want to act fast, because it seems like plenty of shoppers are keen to try out Schaffer’s hack for themselves. Since the video was posted on March 27, it’s received over 91,300 likes and over 1.2 million views.
“Not me outside washing mine up to bring ‘em in and try,” one commenter joked.
Other TikTokers offered suggestions of their own, from adding lights to the fences to spray-painting them gold. It’s true that one of the great things about this hack — aside from the fact that it costs so little — is that you can decorate the fences however you’d like, from spray-painting them different colors to adding adornments like lights. You can also leave them as is!
So if your bedroom is due for a refresh, why not head to your local dollar store and spruce up some gardening fences?