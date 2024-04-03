Dollar Tree’s $5 Organizer Is Perfect for Small Bathrooms
Running out of storage space in your bathroom is common, especially if you live somewhere that’s notorious for small spaces, like New York City. Thanks to this product at Dollar Tree, your days of getting a little too creative with small-space storage are over.
A TikTok by @spill_it_mom shows Dollar Tree’s recently released products, including a plastic set of stackable shelves for $5. Four long poles, four short poles, and four end caps come with the two shelves for an easy setup.
According to Dollar Tree’s website, the shelves measure to 16.2×7.5×14.8 inches and appear to fit a decent amount of items. If you’ve been trying to decide where to put your cosmetics, fragrances, or hair care products, this is your answer. This shelf squeezes right into a cabinet or corner, and its low price might convince you to add another set of shelves to your shopping cart.
Shopping online at Dollar Tree requires you to shop in bulk, but there’s a similar product at Target that will maximize your small space. Although the Brightroom organizer is $20, its slidable feature might win you over in comparison to the Dollar Tree product. Available in brown, white, or black, the rust-resistant steel organizer has raving reviews for its versatility in the kitchen or bathroom for organization.
No medicine cabinet, no problem! Head to your local Dollar Tree and keep an eye out for the store’s other low-cost organizing gems.