This Dollar Tree Storage Hack Is the Smartest Way to Organize Gardening Tools
I recently moved to a new apartment in Los Angeles, which has a compact-yet-cute patio. While the patio features a tiny garden, there isn’t much space for a cabinet to house my gardening equipment. I’ve been on the lookout for budget-friendly, wall-mounted storage hacks to organize my frequently used tools, so when I found a smart trick using products found at Dollar Tree to store gardening tools I knew it would solve all my problems.
What Is This Dollar Tree Garden Storage Hack?
Instagram content creator Melanie of @simplemadepretty shared a video showcasing an easy garden tool storage trick utilizing tools found at Dollar Tree. In the video, she takes a simple over-the-door hanger, attaches a galvanized metal sign that says “Garden” using hot glue (or e6000 glue can be used), and spray paints the entire piece black.
The resulting DIY hanger is both aesthetically pleasing and functional — perfect for holding everyday essentials like gloves, shovels, scissors, and rakes. I love that the hack is incredibly easy, super affordable, and looks great once it’s finished. I really can’t think of a better solution!
An Alternative to Shop if You Don’t Live Near Dollar Tree
I plan on purchasing these items at my nearest Dollar Tree, as not all of the supplies are available online. However, if you don’t have a Dollar Tree outpost near you, don’t worry! You can purchase similar products, like this Over The Door Hooks Hanger and “Welcome to Our Garden” Metal Sign from Amazon, for a slightly higher price and fashion them together with hot glue.
Moreover, if you don’t want to put in the effort to assemble it yourself, you can buy this ready-made option from Etsy that’s more expensive.
Grabbing these Dollar Tree items to make this DIY garden tools organizer is a no-brainer. The products are incredibly affordable, and the final result is both practical and visually stunning. I absolutely love it!