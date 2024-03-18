The $1 Dollar Tree Find You’ll Use in Every Room in Your Home (It’s “Perfect!”)
It’s officially spring cleaning season and that means it’s out with the old, in with the new, and time to declutter. And if getting your pantry organized is on your spring cleaning to-do list, then you need to get to Dollar Tree sooner than later. The budget-friendly retailer is selling glass canisters right now for just $1.25 each, and according to the reviews, they’re the trick to making your pantry look like it’s straight out of a magazine.
“I saw these jars at Dollar Tree today and my jaw hit the floor and broke,” TikTok user PeachyyMaddi said in a recent video first posted on March 14. “This would easily be $5 at Target. They’re huge, by the way.”
The jars come in two sizes: 33.8 fluid ounces and 29.75 fluid ounces, so you can mix and match depending on your needs.
“I have been looking for inexpensive canisters with a contemporary look, glass, and uniformly sizing. These jars fit perfectly!” one person wrote in their review. Another added, “These glass jars with lids are perfect for storing pasta, rice, and beans.”
And because they’re just over a dollar each, you can stock up and give your entire kitchen a facelift. “I was able to redo my whole pantry with these jars. They look super nice,” another reviewer wrote.
And, of course, you can use these jars for so much more than pantry items, too. “I use them for crafts. I love them,” another reviewer said, with someone else adding, “These are great for lots of different uses! Salads, non perishables, candy, bathroom essentials, just to name a few.”
In fact, you may find these canisters so useful that you end up using them in every room in your house. Fill them with dried goods, coffee, and tea in the kitchen, cotton pads and bath salts in the bathroom, and matches for candles in the living room. Grab a couple and kick your spring cleaning into high gear.
Buy: Glass Jars with Stainless Steel Lids, 33.8-fl.oz., $1.25; Glass Jars with Stainless Steel Lids, 29.75-fl.oz., $1.25
