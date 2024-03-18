Newsletters
Spring Cleaning

The $1 Dollar Tree Find You’ll Use in Every Room in Your Home (It’s “Perfect!”)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Circa March 2021: Dollar Tree Discount Store. Dollar Tree offers an eclectic mix of products for a dollar.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Shutterstock/Jonathan Weiss

It’s officially spring cleaning season and that means it’s out with the old, in with the new, and time to declutter. And if getting your pantry organized is on your spring cleaning to-do list, then you need to get to Dollar Tree sooner than later. The budget-friendly retailer is selling glass canisters right now for just $1.25 each, and according to the reviews, they’re the trick to making your pantry look like it’s straight out of a magazine.

“I saw these jars at Dollar Tree today and my jaw hit the floor and broke,” TikTok user PeachyyMaddi said in a recent video first posted on March 14. “This would easily be $5 at Target. They’re huge, by the way.”

The jars come in two sizes: 33.8 fluid ounces and 29.75 fluid ounces, so you can mix and match depending on your needs.

“I have been looking for inexpensive canisters with a contemporary look, glass, and uniformly sizing. These jars fit perfectly!” one person wrote in their review. Another added, “These glass jars with lids are perfect for storing pasta, rice, and beans.”

And because they’re just over a dollar each, you can stock up and give your entire kitchen a facelift. “I was able to redo my whole pantry with these jars. They look super nice,” another reviewer wrote.

Glass Jars with Stainless Steel Lids, 33.8-fl.oz.
$1.25
Dollar Tree
Buy Now

And, of course, you can use these jars for so much more than pantry items, too. “I use them for crafts. I love them,” another reviewer said, with someone else adding, “These are great for lots of different uses! Salads, non perishables, candy, bathroom essentials, just to name a few.”

Glass Jars with Stainless Steel Lids, 29.75-fl.oz.
$1.25
Dollar Tree
Buy Now

In fact, you may find these canisters so useful that you end up using them in every room in your house. Fill them with dried goods, coffee, and tea in the kitchen, cotton pads and bath salts in the bathroom, and matches for candles in the living room. Grab a couple and kick your spring cleaning into high gear.

Buy: Glass Jars with Stainless Steel Lids, 33.8-fl.oz., $1.25; Glass Jars with Stainless Steel Lids, 29.75-fl.oz., $1.25

If you’re ready to spring clean, sign up for Apartment Therapy’s 10-day Spring Cleaning Cure, a guided free program to bring you one step closer to a tidier home.

Filed in:
News
Organizing
Spring Cleaning

How-To Toolkits