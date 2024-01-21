This “So Cute” $5 Heart-Shaped Cake Tray at Dollar Tree Keeps Selling Out
The holiday season might be over, but a new year means a new round of adorable Valentine’s Day decor to brighten up your home. Although it’s only January, now is the time to grab your Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day gear while it’s still in stock, and this two-tiered heart-shaped tray at Dollar Tree is the perfect centerpiece to get people talking. The adorable heart-shaped trays are already flying off shelves, and now is the time to grab it for upcoming parties and baking days before it sells out again.
The sweet tray — which is available in red, pink, and white — has been the star of several TikTok content creators’ Dollar Tree Valentine’s Day videos. Judging from the comments, plenty of viewers are eager to hopefully add it to their homes.
“Ok the tier tray is sooo cute,” one TikToker wrote.
“I just want the pink heart cake stand 😭,” another commenter said.
Unfortunately, the product is currently sold out in stores and unavailable on Dollar Tree’s website, so you’ll have to head out to your local store and take your chances. But if Dollar Tree isn’t an option for you, you can also find a similar heart cake tray at Walmart for $5, (although it is currently only available in white). You can order the Walmart tray online and check in-store availability at your nearby stores here.
Dollar Tree is certainly no stranger to selling cult-favorite Valentine’s Day supplies. Earlier this month, a $2 glass jar with a pink, heart-shaped lid blew up online once again among V-Day lovers.