This “So Cute” $5 Heart-Shaped Cake Tray at Dollar Tree Keeps Selling Out

The holiday season might be over, but a new year means a new round of adorable Valentine’s Day decor to brighten up your home. Although it’s only January, now is the time to grab your Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day gear while it’s still in stock, and this two-tiered heart-shaped tray at Dollar Tree is the perfect centerpiece to get people talking. The adorable heart-shaped trays are already flying off shelves, and now is the time to grab it for upcoming parties and baking days before it sells out again.