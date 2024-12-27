Dollar Tree Is Selling $1 Gorgeous Bathroom Gems That Buyers “Can’t Wait to Find”

Unfortunately, these Dollar Tree vanity storage finds aren’t currently available online, so you’ll have to swing by your closest store to see if they’re in stock.



However, Target has a really similar dupe of the glass Oasis option in its Trio Home line if you want something that you can order straight to your home.



While the Trio Essentials Storage Versatile Organizer Holder with Lid is quite a bit more expensive than its $1.25 Dollar Store counterpart, with a sale price of $9.99, it has a very similar shape, luxurious jade green color, fluting along the sides, and an ornate lid that’ll make it as much a decor statement as a storage solution in any room of your home.