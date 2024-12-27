Dollar Tree Is Selling $1 Gorgeous Bathroom Gems That Buyers “Can’t Wait to Find”
Since I have a very tiny bathroom, my counter is consistently cluttered with a mix of hygiene essentials, makeup, skin care, and hair products. With my hidden vanity area filled to the brim with spare toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and other unsightly products, I’ve tried to make the most of some very limited counter space by using aesthetic storage solutions to tie everything together.
If you’re in the market for a gorgeous yet (extremely) budget-friendly organization hero that doubles as decor, Dollar Tree’s new bathroom storage gems need to be on your shopping list.
Dollar Tree is my secret weapon for finding Home Edit-inspired containers that’ll Marie Kondo your clutter for just a few dollars, and its new vanity storage solutions look much more expensive than they actually are.
Starting at just $1.25, Dollar Tree’s Oasis Vanity Organizer comes with either a vintage smoky glass cap, a gold lid, or a bamboo one, depending on your aesthetic — and shoppers are already calling out the “bougie” find.
In an Instagram video shared by @Dollarlifeandstyle, the creator highlighted a gorgeous, green plastic bathroom organizer with a green-and-gold-rimmed lid.
The product’s label calls the Oasis canister a “vanity organizer” that is perfect for multiple-use storage and is ultra-durable. They also note that it’s the perfect storage for cotton balls, swabs, pads, floss picks, and more.
And while these are marketed for decluttering your vanity, they can also work in so many other areas of your house. You can put one of them on your living room table to stylishly hold matches, loose coins, and other small knickknacks, or even in your kitchen to store packets of condiments, soy sauce, or other pre-packaged items. In your bedroom, they’re great for holding lipstick and perfume samples.
Unfortunately, these Dollar Tree vanity storage finds aren’t currently available online, so you’ll have to swing by your closest store to see if they’re in stock.
However, Target has a really similar dupe of the glass Oasis option in its Trio Home line if you want something that you can order straight to your home.
While the Trio Essentials Storage Versatile Organizer Holder with Lid is quite a bit more expensive than its $1.25 Dollar Store counterpart, with a sale price of $9.99, it has a very similar shape, luxurious jade green color, fluting along the sides, and an ornate lid that’ll make it as much a decor statement as a storage solution in any room of your home.