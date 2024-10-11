Why You Should Always Have a Picture Frame in Your Kitchen Drawer (It’s So Smart!)
You don’t always have to splurge on a specialized organizer just to have a tidy home. If you’re even the tiniest bit crafty, there are countless clever DIY storage hacks that can make your life a whole lot easier — while saving you a chunk of cash. This one brilliant trick uses a bit of ingenuity to create an organizer for just a few dollars that otherwise might go for over $30. All you need is a visit to Dollar Tree!
With four $1.25 borderless horizontal plastic picture frames, content creator Shonda Ann (@desireyourhome) builds an in-drawer spice rack for just $5. Simply remove the packaging and line the frame up so that the front faces up and the top is toward the front of the drawer, creating a slope with the back raised. At 5 inches by 7 inches each, they’re the perfect size for most spice jars, whether you decant them or leave them in their original packaging. (She then adds a few more frames for her storage needs, but you only need one to start.)
This spice rack hack is easy to set up, and a breeze to clean. The best part? When you DIY this simple organizer, you can customize it to fit your drawer and needs best. Make yours wider or longer depending on your preference, or paint them to match your kitchen decor.
It doesn’t even need to be just a spice rack — use it to declutter your junk drawer, store items in other parts of the home, or display books. No matter where you choose to use yours, you might want to adhere them together or add a non-slip drawer liner or museum putty to keep them in place.
Love This Hack? Then You’ll Also Love…
While Dollar Tree’s picture frames get the job done, in case you don’t live near a store, don’t panic. Amazon has a similar set of acrylic horizontal photo frames in the same size for only a few cents more per frame. If you’ve been looking for a sign to reorganize your spice drawer, consider this to be it. Plus, you can always reuse them as picture frames!
Buy: Freestanding Borderless Horizontal Plastic Picture Frames, 5×7 in., $1.25