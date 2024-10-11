With four $1.25 borderless horizontal plastic picture frames, content creator Shonda Ann (@desireyourhome) builds an in-drawer spice rack for just $5. Simply remove the packaging and line the frame up so that the front faces up and the top is toward the front of the drawer, creating a slope with the back raised. At 5 inches by 7 inches each, they’re the perfect size for most spice jars, whether you decant them or leave them in their original packaging. (She then adds a few more frames for her storage needs, but you only need one to start.)