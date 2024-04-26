In the earnings call, Dreiling mentioned two other important announcements. Dollar Tree, who also owns Family Dollar, reported that the company is closing nearly 1,000 of its stores. Last year, Dollar Tree shared that $5 groceries were on the way, and the recent company call confirmed that the $3, $4, and $5 frozen and refrigerated items are available in more than 6,500 stores.



With all of the store’s incoming changes, shoppers are not happy. A TikTok by @bargain.bethany shows that medication, hygiene products, and diapers are a handful of the products affected by the price change, and some of these items are drastically cheaper at Walmart.