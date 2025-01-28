These $3 Dollar Tree Deep Storage Bins Are Finally Back in Stock (They’re Stackable!)
Even if you have a spacious home, organization is all about maximizing even the teeniest of spaces to make the most of stashing your stuff. That means getting pretty creative, with utilizing over-the-door organizers, hiding things under beds, and hanging hooks wherever you can. Then there’s the tried-and-true trick that’s always been a friend to any organization system: stacking.
If you’re short on space, going vertical with your storage is a wise choice. Instead of a single bin, suddenly you can double or triple your storage with stackable ones. That’s why these Dollar Tree Stackable Deep Storage Bins are downright brilliant. And how can you go wrong at $3 a pop?
Sizeable at 13.78 x 10.63 x 8.78 inches, each plastic bin is easy to peek into and includes a set of tabs, so they can click onto one another. They also come in a variety of color choices to match nearly any palette, including black, blue, white, and gray.
Stack them up in a kids’ playroom to hide away blocks and small toys. Use them in a garage to organize gardening essentials or tools. Place them in your pantry to corral bulk food items. Or, you can even keep them in an office as a filing system.
Although they’ve been out of stock (as these viral Dollar Tree items often are), they’re back again and people are excited. As one reviewer said, they work perfectly in wire shelving and helped make sense of their crafting supplies. Another said they hold a lot of stuff. And before they brought them back, many reviewers were begging Dollar Tree to stock them once again.
All in all, these stackable bins will help you take full advantage of all those nooks and crannies in your home just begging for organization solutions.
Buy: Dollar Tree Stackable Deep Storage Bins, $3