Dollar Tree’s “Sooo Gorg” $1.25 Plates Are Perfect for Late Summer Dinner Parties
Although I’m never not in the mood to jump right into fall as soon as August hits, I’m trying to learn to appreciate the late summer and not rush through it. And these plates from Dollar Tree are helping me do just that. Spotted by a Dollar Tree Instagrammer, these gorgeous dishes would look so beautiful on a late summer dinner table and are totally leaning into the coastal, beachy aesthetic.
“I found these beautiful tie dye plates and dishes,” Kim from Dollar Tree Dollie on Instagram said in a recent video. “This is the same print but in the cereal bowl.”
“The blue plates,” one person commented on Kim’s post, adding a fire emoji, to which Kim responded, “Sooo gorg.” Agreed.
These dishes are part of Dollar Tree’s Royal Norfolk collection and are in the Royal Blue Burst pattern. You can grab them individually when you shop in Dollar Tree stores, but if you order online, you’ll have to pick them up in sets of 12, making them perfect for hosting larger dinner parties or if you want to replace your entire existing set of dishes.
“We saw these while on vacation but didn’t buy. Got home and realized they are not stocked in most stores,” one Dollar Tree shopper wrote in their review. “So happy to find them online. Ordering was easy. My wife loves them.”
Another person wrote, “Beautiful. Bought matching glasses, mugs, and bowls. My son and his roommates will love [that] the set [is] microwave and dishwasher safe.”
Lean into late summer and pick up this set of Dollar Tree plates to keep the beach vibes strong. Fall can wait, but these dishes won’t — check your local store to see if they’re in stock and grab the entire set while you can!