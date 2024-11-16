This $15 Dollar Tree DIY Will Instantly Double the Storage Space Under Your Sink
The space underneath your kitchen sink is like a black hole. You put cleaning supplies in there, and poof they get sucked into the disorganized ether. Luckily, there’s an ingenious way to keep everything in its place and make the best use of such an awkward space.
In a video posted by Instagram user Donna Moody (@mrshairtoday), you can see that the key to an organized cabinet underneath your kitchen or bathroom sink is two small tension rods and a few plastic baskets from Dollar Tree. The first tension rod is placed behind the bend of the sink drain, closer to the top of the cabinet, while the second sits a bit lower and in front of the sink drain. This creates a perfect track system for inserting plastic baskets.
From there, you now have a few built-in spots for conveniently organizing toiletries, skincare products, cleaning supplies, and more. “Omg you just single-handedly solved one of my biggest issues in my house,” one person commented on Moody’s post. Another said, “I feel like you saw my struggle yesterday.”
It may take a bit of measuring, math, and experimenting to get the placement just right — depending on the location of your plumbing system and which baskets you use — but once you do, the game will be forever changed. Just make sure you’re buying plastic bins with handles or lips to ensure they’ll grip onto the tension rod, like these baskets from Dollar Tree.
It looks like the video above shows four similar-looking baskets in the top row, which would only set you back $5. Plus, you can find a pair of adjustable tension rods on Amazon for under $10.
Tension rods can also be used to hang your spray cleaners, as one TikTok user found out. This trick frees up under-the-sink floor space so you can cram in a few more bins for sponges, disinfectant wipes, dishwasher pods, and other cleaning essentials. Plus, it’s a lot easier to find the bottle you’re looking for (no more knocking things over to grab the Windex).
If you’re not already using tension rods to organize the space under your sink, this is your sign to start! Whether you use them to hang storage baskets or your cleaning sprays, you’ll be kicking yourself for not finding this hack sooner.