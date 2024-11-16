This $15 Dollar Tree DIY Will Instantly Double the Storage Space Under Your Sink

In a video posted by Instagram user Donna Moody (@mrshairtoday), you can see that the key to an organized cabinet underneath your kitchen or bathroom sink is two small tension rods and a few plastic baskets from Dollar Tree. The first tension rod is placed behind the bend of the sink drain, closer to the top of the cabinet, while the second sits a bit lower and in front of the sink drain. This creates a perfect track system for inserting plastic baskets.