She Put Multiple Dollar Tree Wire Cabinet Shelves in Her Closet, and Now I Want to Copy Her
I store most of my non-daily and special-occasion shoes in my closet. As much as I want them organized neatly, I only have one shelf to spare — so the shoes often get stacked and stored in disarray.
In an effort to improve my shoe storage organization, I did what I normally would: I looked online for inspiration. That’s when I discovered a brilliant, unexpected hack utilizing just a few things found at Dollar Tree. I couldn’t believe it.
Why Everyone Needs to Put Wire Cabinet Shelves in Their Closet
In a video from Emma Villaneda (@thecraftedstudioco), one of my favorite Dollar Tree creators, she shows how she actually uses items she bought at Dollar Tree. The first item is a display easel she uses to prop up cookbooks when cooking in the kitchen. So easy and practical. But the way she used the second item, wire cabinet shelves, took me by surprise (and had me rewinding and replaying the video again and again).
Villaneda shows how she takes a few wired cabinet shelves found in the kitchen section of Dollar Tree and connects them together using zip ties she also found at the store. Then, she puts it in her closet and uses it to store and display shoes. Immediately, I was in awe as I watched her triple the shoe storage in her closet.
Why This Dollar Tree Hack Is So Useful
The brilliance of this Dollar Tree hack lies in how simple it is to DIY and how immediate the payoff is too. You only need to purchase a few things, and it’ll take mere minutes to attach them together and put it to use in your closet. You can even extend the amount of shelves you use, or minimize, depending on the size of your space. But the results are immediate: You’ll double, triple, or even quadruple your shoe storage.
Another reason to love this hack? It’s incredibly affordable. In total, you could be spending $7 for three wire cabinet shelves and zip ties.