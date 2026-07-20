She Put Multiple Dollar Tree Wire Cabinet Shelves in Her Closet, and Now I Want to Copy Her

The brilliance of this Dollar Tree hack lies in how simple it is to DIY and how immediate the payoff is too. You only need to purchase a few things, and it’ll take mere minutes to attach them together and put it to use in your closet. You can even extend the amount of shelves you use, or minimize, depending on the size of your space. But the results are immediate: You’ll double, triple, or even quadruple your shoe storage.



Another reason to love this hack? It’s incredibly affordable. In total, you could be spending $7 for three wire cabinet shelves and zip ties.