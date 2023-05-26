Dolly Parton’s Partyware Collection on Amazon Is a Must-Have

Dolly Parton, the Leading Lady of Country, just released a wonderfully eccentric collection of partyware that will make anyone feel like they’re living in “Rainbowland.” The one-of-a-kind collection was dreamt up in partnership with Creative Converting, a “full line supplier” in the world of tableware, and features all of the fixings one could need to throw a party that Dolly herself would be proud of. If you have been looking for something to freshen up this summer’s barbecues, holiday celebrations, and birthday parties, then one (or all) of the many kits available in this collection are just for you.