Newsletters
News
News
Shopping

Dolly Parton’s Partyware Collection on Amazon Is a Must-Have

Nathan Hutsenpiller
Nathan Hutsenpiller
Nathan Hutsenpiller is a photographer and writer residing in Queens, NY. He specializes in portrait, street and skateboard photography while also pursuing a career in photojournalism. Some of Nathan's photos have been featured in the upcoming book "Heart" by Lucas Beaufort, celebrating 40 years of skateshop history.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on August 23, 2016 in New York City
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo / Staff

Dolly Parton, the Leading Lady of Country, just released a wonderfully eccentric collection of partyware that will make anyone feel like they’re living in “Rainbowland.” The one-of-a-kind collection was dreamt up in partnership with Creative Converting, a “full line supplier” in the world of tableware, and features all of the fixings one could need to throw a party that Dolly herself would be proud of. If you have been looking for something to freshen up this summer’s barbecues, holiday celebrations, and birthday parties, then one (or all) of the many kits available in this collection are just for you.

So what’s so great about the collection besides being created by a country music icon? To start, the pieces are riddled with various Dolly-isms, like birthday candle covered napkins telling you to “Dream Big,” and rainbow-accented napkins reminding you to “Be a diamond in a rhinestone world.” The fun doesn’t stop there, though. Each collection covers a variety of themes. From loud and vibrant to formal and classy, Dolly has all of the bases covered. 

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

Here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect to find in the collection.

1 / 5
Dolly Parton "What Would Dolly Do? Cake and Appetizer Kit
Amazon
$21.60

This 48-piece kit serves up to 16 guests and features 16 dessert plates that ask the question, “What Would Dolly Do?”. A set of 32 cocktail napkins reminding you to “Be a diamond in a rhinestone world” are also included, as well as disposable tableware for easy setup and cleanup.

Buy Now
2 / 5
Dolly Parton Blossoming Beauty Party Supplies Kit
Amazon
$44.80

Perhaps the best kit in the collection for those wonderfully warm summer days, Dolly’s Blossoming Beauty Party Supplies Kit features both eight paper and dessert plates and dessert with a vibrant floral design, 16 “Celebrate” napkins, 16 cocktail napkins, a single navy and white checkered tablecloth, and 24 pink and white utensils with little white butterflies imprinted on them. That's 73 pieces total with disposable tableware included.

Buy Now
3 / 5
Dolly Parton Celebrate Floral Party Supplies Kit
Amazon
$44.80

This 73-piece kit is just like the Blossoming Beauty Party Kit, but features more of a classy and toned-down navy and floral design with the words “Dream Big” emblazoned across its cocktail napkins. Elegant floral and lace details can also be found throughout the collection.

Buy Now
4 / 5
Dolly Parton Happy Hour Coasters and Drink Stirrers Kit
Amazon
$24.50

Our absolute favorite part of the collection, this 40-piece kit features 16 coasters with various Dolly-isms and 24 wooden butterfly drink stirrers. With this kit, it’ll be easy to “let love grow,” and “be a Dolly in a world of Jolenes” while kicking back and enjoying your favorite summer cocktail.

Buy Now
5 / 5
Dolly Parton "There'll Always be Music" Party Supplies Kit
Amazon
$44.80

A party kit that serves 8 and offers perhaps the most vibrant designs, any party planned with this kit is sure to be the talk of the summer. Featuring guitar, butterfly, and floral illustrations and offering a whopping 73-pieces total — including disposable tableware, cocktail napkins, and those wonderful little butterfly utensils — this is one party kit that will double as a conversation starter.

Buy Now

Can’t wait to get your hands on Dolly’s new line? You can find the entire collection here. And while you’re on the “9 to 5” train, don’t forget to check out Dolly’s newest line of Duncan Hines Mixes, and her famous 5-layer casserole dinner recipe — both which will have you craving more for weeks to come. 

This post originally ran on Kitchn. See it there: Dolly Parton Just Released a Partyware Collection, and It’s Selling Out Faster than You Can Say “Jolene”

 

How-To Toolkits