Dolly Parton’s Partyware Collection on Amazon Is a Must-Have
Dolly Parton, the Leading Lady of Country, just released a wonderfully eccentric collection of partyware that will make anyone feel like they’re living in “Rainbowland.” The one-of-a-kind collection was dreamt up in partnership with Creative Converting, a “full line supplier” in the world of tableware, and features all of the fixings one could need to throw a party that Dolly herself would be proud of. If you have been looking for something to freshen up this summer’s barbecues, holiday celebrations, and birthday parties, then one (or all) of the many kits available in this collection are just for you.
So what’s so great about the collection besides being created by a country music icon? To start, the pieces are riddled with various Dolly-isms, like birthday candle covered napkins telling you to “Dream Big,” and rainbow-accented napkins reminding you to “Be a diamond in a rhinestone world.” The fun doesn’t stop there, though. Each collection covers a variety of themes. From loud and vibrant to formal and classy, Dolly has all of the bases covered.
Here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect to find in the collection.
Can’t wait to get your hands on Dolly’s new line? You can find the entire collection here. And while you’re on the “9 to 5” train, don’t forget to check out Dolly’s newest line of Duncan Hines Mixes, and her famous 5-layer casserole dinner recipe — both which will have you craving more for weeks to come.
