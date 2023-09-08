Dolly Parton’s All-White Kitchen Is the Star of Her Home
Country superstar Dolly Parton is known for her classic hit songs and glamorous rhinestone-covered outfits, but her interior decorating choices aren’t as well-known. During the beginning of the pandemic, Dolly shared never-before-seen previews of her Tennessee home on social media, and the decorative details were immediately adored by fans.
Dolly lives in a suburb of Nashville with her husband, Carl Dean, and their beloved French Bulldog, Billy The Kid. If you follow Dolly on Instagram, you probably recognize Billy (and possibly a cozy corner in her house).
Between the patterned wallpaper and carpeting throughout her residence, Dolly’s playful personality is hidden in her design choices, and you might find yourself inspired by her interiors. Although the singer has never officially done a home tour, three rooms in her home have stood out in the background of her videos on Instagram and TikTok.
Dolly’s All-White Kitchen
Spotted on the Rachael Ray Show, The Kitchn, and The View, Dolly’s charming white kitchen is usually adorned with pink and red cookware and accessories — especially while filming her partnership videos with Duncan Hines. Although the kitchen is perfectly set for interviews and cooking collaborations, it looks like a fun environment for cooking and entertaining.
Dolly’s Music Room
The magic from Dolly’s discography is present throughout her music room, and it’s intricately designed to reflect that (especially the black piano). Between the floral curtains and patterned wallpaper, it’s hard to choose the best Dolly-approved detail in this room. And of course, she has a collection of framed photos on her side table.
Dolly’s Yellow Hallway
In the back of a video posted on Dolly’s Instagram in March 2020, viewers can get a glimpse of her lemon-esque entryway that leads to the rest of her home. With Dolly’s bright personality, it’s not a surprise that she chose a bright shade of yellow to welcome guests into her home.