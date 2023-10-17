Dolly Parton Has a Space-Saving Hack for Storing Her Wigs on Tour

But also, the refrigerator [in my room] is very important — it goes in the back of the tour bus along the side of the wig trunk. I love to cook and if I’m on a certain diet when I travel for a tour, I cook up a whole bunch of my favorite things in little containers and freeze them in my refrigerator. We used to have a caterer on big tours, but I like to have my food handy. I also have a portable refrigerator that plugs in the wall, but it also serves as the stool for my cosmetic table. It’s got a cushion on top, and I sit there putting my makeup on. And if you lift up the lid, I’ve got food in there. And now that I think about it, we did have a lot of little odds and ends there.



To read more about Parton’s private costume archive and stories from her career, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available to purchase on Amazon or Bookshop.



Buy: Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, $33.62