Some particularly on-brand boards include the black-themed “Rockstar” board, which comes just in time to launch Parton’s long-awaited rock album, which will be released on November 17th. Of course, there’s also the pink-hued “Backwoods Barbie” board which celebrates her signature hue. Don’t worry, her favorite colors, white and yellow, are also prominently featured. (Yep, even though she’s most closely associated with pink, Parton told Interview magazine in 2014 that it’s not her top pick, sharing, “White makes me feel light and airy. Yellow makes me happy.”)



If infusing a bit of Dollycore into your home’s decor is exactly what you’ve been needing, go give Parton a follow on Pinterest. You never know, you might just be inspired to add some rhinestones and feathers in places you never thought needed them before.