Dolly Parton Is Now on Pinterest and Sharing Plenty of Inspo
Dolly Parton is not only a music legend and a fashion icon, but she’s also quite the lifestyle guru, lending her talents to everything from partyware to cooking. She’s always been game to share her wisdom with her worldwide fanbase, and now she’s teaming up with Pinterest to create a one-stop shop for fans to get a glimpse inside her glam style picks.
Of her brand new Pinterest profile, Parton says, “I am humbled to hear that so many people on Pinterest are inspired by the colorful things I wear, make and do. Apparently, my fans have been loving all things ‘Dollycore’ — did I get that right? If that means all the colorful things that make me ‘me,’ there should be plenty to go around for pinning!”
Though she’s just joined the platform, the country crooner already has her vibrant aesthetic on lock, taking followers through a color-themed experience where each color board is inspired by a song from her expansive musical catalog. And yes, each board includes a coordinated colored vinyl that fans can purchase for their collections.
Some particularly on-brand boards include the black-themed “Rockstar” board, which comes just in time to launch Parton’s long-awaited rock album, which will be released on November 17th. Of course, there’s also the pink-hued “Backwoods Barbie” board which celebrates her signature hue. Don’t worry, her favorite colors, white and yellow, are also prominently featured. (Yep, even though she’s most closely associated with pink, Parton told Interview magazine in 2014 that it’s not her top pick, sharing, “White makes me feel light and airy. Yellow makes me happy.”)
If infusing a bit of Dollycore into your home’s decor is exactly what you’ve been needing, go give Parton a follow on Pinterest. You never know, you might just be inspired to add some rhinestones and feathers in places you never thought needed them before.