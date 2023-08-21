Dolly Parton’s New Party Collection at Walmart Even Has a Piñata
Walmart is selling a collection of party supplies that’s perfect for every Dolly Parton fan. In a TikTok video posted last month, you see entire shelves stocked with everything you need to stage your own Dolly Day, including plates, coasters, tablecloths, cake toppers and candles, and even a disco ball plastic tumbler.
“My daughter’s 1st birthday is ‘By Dolly She’s One’ and this was released at the PERFECT TIME,” said a commenter, talking about the theme of her child’s party.
Someone else suggested that the decorations could also be used everyday, and not just for special occasions like birthdays and bachelorette parties. “This would make a super-cute classroom,” he said.
This isn’t the icon’s first party collection; another launched on Amazon in May 2023.
Check out some of the Dolly-themed products at Walmart below:
You can check out the entire collection at your nearest Walmart store or online.