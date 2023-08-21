Newsletters
News
News
Shopping

Dolly Parton’s New Party Collection at Walmart Even Has a Piñata

Inigo Del Castillo
Inigo Del Castillo
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter PrismSee More Images
Credit: Photo: Getty Images; Design: Apartment Therapy

Walmart is selling a collection of party supplies that’s perfect for every Dolly Parton fan. In a TikTok video posted last month, you see entire shelves stocked with everything you need to stage your own Dolly Day, including plates, coasters, tablecloths, cake toppers and candles, and even a disco ball plastic tumbler.

“My daughter’s 1st birthday is ‘By Dolly She’s One’ and this was released at the PERFECT TIME,” said a commenter, talking about the theme of her child’s party. 

Someone else suggested that the decorations could also be used everyday, and not just for special occasions like birthdays and bachelorette parties. “This would make a super-cute classroom,” he said.

This isn’t the icon’s first party collection; another launched on Amazon in May 2023

Check out some of the Dolly-themed products at Walmart below:

1 / 5
Dolly Parton Pink Party Balloon Arch
Walmart
$14.98

This kit comes with 43 pink balloons of different shapes and sizes — including one Dolly-shaped balloon, three confetti balloons with tassels, and five sparkle-shaped balloons — plus a 16’ arch strip for hanging. Your guests will definitely feel welcomed with the Queen greeting them at the entrance.

Buy Now
2 / 5
Dolly Parton Pink What Would Dolly Do Balloon Banner
Walmart
$8.98

Hang this at your next dinner party, at the office, in the classroom, or at your friend’s bachelorette party, it doesn’t matter. What’s important is that, wherever you are, you always ponder: “What would Dolly do?”

Buy Now
3 / 5
Dolly Parton Pink Backwoods Barbie Sash
Walmart
$6.98

Come on, Backwoods Barbie, let’s go party! This hot pink sash features sequins and fringe that would elevate your look. With this on at your next event, you’ll be just like Dolly herself: the star of the show.

Buy Now
4 / 5
Dolly Parton Pink Cowboy Hat Party Pinata
Walmart
$6.98

Being the most successful country singer of all time, Dolly sure can put out hit after hit. Now, you can get some hits, too — just in a different manner. This cowgirl hat-shaped piñata is hot pink with a silver band and star. You and your guests will have loads of fun as you keep the hits coming as you attempt to bust it open.

Buy Now
5 / 5
Dolly Parton Double Sided Multicolor Coasters
Walmart
$3.98

As it turns out, Dolly is so talented, she’s not only great at singing, but she’s also great at protecting wooden surfaces from sweaty drinks. Each pack includes eight coasters, each with its own unique design featuring a bright pink tone on one side and Dolly’s photos, quotes, and song lyrics on the other.

Buy Now

You can check out the entire collection at your nearest Walmart store or online.

 

How-To Toolkits