Drew Barrymore’s Beloved Boucle Chair Is Back in Stock, but Not for Long
Over the past few years, Drew Barrymore has proven herself not only as a talented actress and talk show host but also as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to homeware. Although her “Beautiful” line with Walmart initially only included kitchen products when it launched, she added chic furniture to her repertoire in 2023, most notably the viral Beautiful Drew Chair. This stylish boucle swivel chair quickly sold out upon its release, but we have good news! It’s back in stock, and you can save $50 on it this Black Friday.
The Beautiful Drew Chair is available in two colors: The original white shade, and a tranquil sage. Originally priced at $298, Walmart is currently offering the sage version of the chair for $248 while supplies last.
The swivel chair features a 360-degree swivel and three plush accent pillows, all for a price point well below that of similar boucle furniture. Earlier this year, Barrymore stressed to Apartment Therapy that although the chair’s space-saving 40” x 36.5” size is ideal for tiny spaces, it’s still perfect for curling up in… even with a friend or loved one!
“It’s a very unique shape and scale,” Barrymore told AT. “I really wanted it to be thin and diminutive, but you can comfortably fit two people on it — if you take the pillows off — or you can get in it and just be enveloped… You have to sit in it or see someone in it to understand the scale because it looks like an average chair, but it’s not an average chair.”
Since it first dropped in April, the Beautiful Drew Chair has received an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star customer rating on Walmart’s website, based on 839 reviews at the time of writing.
“This chair exceeded all my expectations!” one customer wrote. “It’s roomy, comfy, and the material feels anything but cheap. It’s large enough for one to lounge in or 2 to cuddle! Went to order another one and they were already sold out — please get more in!”
Now that there are more Beautiful Drew Chairs in stock, don’t miss your chance to bring this cozy, fan-favorite chair home with you just in time for the holidays.