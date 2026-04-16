Drew Barrymore’s New Trendy Walmart Collection Actually Has a Hidden Meaning
Drew Barrymore just released an outdoor dining collection under her Beautiful by Drew Walmart brand, and fans and shoppers alike are already impressed by a cute summer-inspired theme. The collection features a motif of three sardines, but it’s not as whimsical as you may think — the symbol actually represents something very close to Drew’s heart.
“I have these three sardines on my arm,” she explained during a conversation with actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu on The Drew Barrymore Show, highlighting a personal tattoo. “They’re for me and my daughters. We’re the three sardines, we go in the bed, and that’s our can.”
Upon further reflection of her tattoo, she shared with viewers that she realized that the third sardine might actually be a representation of her younger self. “But if you can see, there’s like a faint trace of a larger fish encompassing it,” she continued. “I was in my therapy session, and I was like, ‘I think maybe one of the sardines is me as a young girl alongside my young daughters.”
It’s Sardine Summer for Drew’s Newest Collection
A handful of items from the new Beautiful outdoor dining collection feature these three simple fish, accented with blue and green painterly stripes. They’re most prominent on the melamine dinnerware set, which you can grab for just under $27. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls, all of which are shatter-resistant and dishwasher safe.
The three sardines also appear on the dip bowl set, which comes with three small dip dishes and a melamine container that features a stylish wooden lid.
“Ya’ll, this set is freaking Beautiful (pun intended),” one Walmart shopper wrote about this set. “I’ve needed a bowl with a lid like this to bring to get-togethers. The colors are amazing, and the wood grain is lovely. All bowls are dishwasher safe. I love that you can store the little sardine bowls inside the serving bowl. This will be heavily used. In love!”
Not everything in the new outdoor collection is stamped with Drew’s sentimental sardines, but they still remain inspired by that coastal, ocean theme. This serving basket, for example, mimics the waves with its scalloped edges, and the green and blue accents are a nod back to the fish on the Beautiful dinnerware.
Sardines have been having a moment for the past few summers, but for Drew, the motif is personal. And because there’s that meaningful connection to the symbolism, she did an incredible job creating pieces that you will love as much as she does.
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