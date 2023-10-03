Dunn-Edwards’ 2024 Color of the Year Is Calm and Cool
Dunn-Edwards just released their 2024 Color of the Year, and it’s a tranquil, cool blue that feels like a refreshing change from all the warm tones the design world has embraced as of late.
Part of its nature-inspired New Dawn palette for 2024, Dunn-Edwards selected Skipping Stones (DET567), a steely blue with green and gray undertones that’s reminiscent of the ocean, as its next color of the year. The shade was selected for its duality; it’s at once meditative but also has a palpable energy, much like the tide itself. Even the name conjures a quiet intensity — think of the lovely ripples that skipping rocks on a lake makes.
“Skipping Stones feels like a daydream and can add a sense of mystery and thoughtfulness to any space,” said DeMing Carpenter, color expert at Dunn-Edwards, in a press release. “It’s part of the resurgence of blue and represents a shift away from the bold, warm-toned colors we’ve seen gain popularity over the past few years. This blue is timeless and versatile, fresh and serene.”
Like a favorite pair of jeans, the beauty of incorporating blue into a home is that it can read as a neutral, especially when derived from nature, making it an easy color to use. Such is the case with Skipping Stones, which pairs well with light and dark woods alike and certainly pops against the ever-popular white painted interior trim. It’s a great choice for the walls in a bedroom or bathroom, both areas of rest and recharge where maybe you’d like to be enveloped in some kind of color but nothing too jarring. The hue’s also a great accent shade, too, for an exterior front door or even a piece of furniture like a dresser or bench.
For more information on Dunn-Edwards’ 2024 trend projections, you can visit the brand’s dedicated page on all things Skipping Stones. In addition to offering their paints in this hue, Dunn-Edwards has also curated a small collection of shoppable items for the home in their 2024 hero hue, all of which are available for purchase while supplies last.