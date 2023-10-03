Like a favorite pair of jeans, the beauty of incorporating blue into a home is that it can read as a neutral, especially when derived from nature, making it an easy color to use. Such is the case with Skipping Stones, which pairs well with light and dark woods alike and certainly pops against the ever-popular white painted interior trim. It’s a great choice for the walls in a bedroom or bathroom, both areas of rest and recharge where maybe you’d like to be enveloped in some kind of color but nothing too jarring. The hue’s also a great accent shade, too, for an exterior front door or even a piece of furniture like a dresser or bench.