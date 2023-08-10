Dutch Boy’s 2024 Color of the Year Is “Rooted in Comfort”
When it comes to interior design, there’s evidence that the paint colors you choose for your home can play a huge role in transforming it into a haven. It’s no wonder, then, that paint manufacturer Dutch Boy Paints’ 2024 color of the year, a deep olive green shade called “Ironside,” is rooted in comfort.
“Creating a space for wellness should be a driving factor in everyday life,” Ashley Banbury, Dutch Boy Paints’ color marketing manager, said in a statement. “That’s why taking a natural approach to healthy living and safe spaces is a pivotal part of the current landscape … [Ironside] incorporates all the above in one bold color and can be applied in one single coat.”
Described as “soothing and reassuring” by the company, Ironside’s black undertones help give the hue a rich dimensionality. It’s one of the brand’s One-Coat paints, all of which were designed to provide full color coverage with just one coat of paint.
Interested in adding some olive green to your space? To help DIYers get started, Dutch Boy Paints has also curated three color palettes based around Ironside, and they’ve shared descriptions of each palette via a press release by Dutch Boy.
“The Embrace Palette elevates a room as consumers make their homes a primary place for self-care and wellness. The calming hues paint the picture of a retreat to rest and recharge with shades including Antique White (011W), Whale’s Tail (430-6DB), and Heritage Brown (411-7DB).”
“The Retreat Palette gives us peace of mind to explore new angles in our lives as we take extra time for ourselves. Ironside is the color that ties Sanded Grout (412-4DB), Wild Orange (310-4DB) and Antiquated Olive (424-6DB) together, bringing both cleanliness and warmth to the home.”
“Explore color [through the Inspire Palette] by combining shades like Ultra White (002W), Pineapple Flan (214-3DB), and Strawberry Shade (302-6DB).
You can learn more about Dutch Boy Paints’ 2024 forecast and shop paint colors here.