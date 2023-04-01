This TikToker Turned an Old DVD Rack into a Plant Stand and It’s Unrecognizable
Odds are that you have a handful of dated items lying around your home, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Digital cameras are having their modern-day revival, so it wouldn’t be surprising if DVDs and CDs undergo the same renaissance. Before tossing your old belongings, here’s an upcycling tip if you happen to have an old DVD or CD rack collecting dust in your garage.
On TikTok, Hayley Stuart decided to revamp an old storage item into a plant stand, and you wouldn’t even recognize its original function.
In her caption, Stuart said that she purchased the item on Facebook Marketplace and immediately knew that it would be a perfect upcycling project. After sanding and painting the outside of the DVD rack, she removed the shelves inside and added a second coat of white paint to the outer layer.
Because the color palette of Stuart’s living room appears to be pink, she added pink and white stripes to the DVD rack using painter’s tape. Once the paint job was complete, she added four legs to the backside of the rack with a drill to horizontally turn the item into a standing position. In the comment section, Stuart confirmed that she bought the four-piece set of hairpin legs on Amazon, which usually retail for about $20.
Once the upcycling project was done, you wouldn’t be able to decipher that it was an old DVD rack — especially after the plants were added. This DIY project by Stuart is an inspiration to give your vintage items one last chance before donating them.