The “Lipstick Plant” Is the Must-Have Plant Taking Over Summer (It’s No-Fuss!)
From helping improve air quality to boosting your mood, the positive effects of houseplants are well-documented at this point. But keeping houseplants alive (especially sensitive or high-maintenance ones) is often easier said than done. Luckily, some houseplants are so easy to care for that even a first-time plant parent can take care of them — and enjoy a stunning and lush home jungle in no time.
To help you figure out which houseplants are easiest to care for, the self-watering pot company easyplant released its list of the top five low-maintenance plants of 2024, and the list is packed with low-key houseplant inspiration that’ll definitely guide the rest of your plant-friendly buys this year.
After naming Dracaena as its “it” plant of 2024, easyplant picked these five houseplants for their indestructible ability to weather any type of care and temperature … and still look beautiful.
Parlor Palms
Whereas many palm tree plants can only survive in warm climates, parlor palms’ hardiness — and their short stature — makes them a great fit for homes of all shapes and sizes. Make sure to keep your palm’s soil damp but not soggy, and place it in an area where it will receive bright, indirect light.
Money Trees
Looking for a bit of good luck? Then add a money tree to your shopping list! In many cultures, these tiny trees are associated with good fortune and financial success. According to easyplant, money trees do best when placed in bright, indirect light and moderate to high humidity. They also don’t need a ton of water — instead, wait until the top two to four inches of its surrounding soil are dry before watering.
Monstera Deliciosas
Monstera deliciosas and Taylor Swift’s 1989 have one thing in common: they’ll never go out of style. And thanks to the plant’s stunning Swiss cheese-like leaves, it’s easy to see why. Just plant your Monstera in peaty, well-draining soil, according to easyplant, and transplant it to a new pot every two years, and you’re good to go.
Ficus Altissimas
This cousin to the popular fiddle leaf fig offers the same tiny trunk and gorgeous green leaves without being quite so finicky, according to easyplant. Just make sure to give this tropical beauty plenty of bright, indirect sunlight and dust the leaves with a microfiber cloth each month.
Lipstick Plants
Lipstick plants get their name from their bright red tubular flowers, offering a nice touch of unexpected red theory from nature itself. To take care of your lipstick plant, easyplant recommends you give it plenty of indirect natural light and keep it in a room with a temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.