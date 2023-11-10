The Sister Site of One of Our Favorite Furniture Brands Is Holding a Sitewide Black Friday Sale on Small-Space-Friendly Furniture

Black Friday may still be a couple of weeks away, but with November already here, we’re officially entered a time that’s affectionately become known as Cyber Month, aka the biggest sale month of the year. And with everyone keen on saving big this month, many retailers are starting their sales earlier than ever, with some already here! Looking to furnish a new space or upgrade your current furniture? Then you’ll want to check out Edloe Finch’s Black Friday sale which just kicked off this week! Sister brand to editor-favorite Albany Park, this site is loaded with chic, affordable, high-quality furniture for the bedroom, living room, dining room, and more. Today through Thursday, Nov. 30, Edloe Finch is offering 30 percent off some of its most popular pieces, including the brand’s comfy chairs, apartment-friendly sofas, chic bed frames, and so much more. So what are you waiting for? Start saving on your next home essential today!