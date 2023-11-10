Newsletters

The Sister Site of One of Our Favorite Furniture Brands Is Holding a Sitewide Black Friday Sale on Small-Space-Friendly Furniture

Black Friday may still be a couple of weeks away, but with November already here, we’re officially entered a time that’s affectionately become known as Cyber Month, aka the biggest sale month of the year. And with everyone keen on saving big this month, many retailers are starting their sales earlier than ever, with some already here! Looking to furnish a new space or upgrade your current furniture? Then you’ll want to check out Edloe Finch’s Black Friday sale which just kicked off this week! Sister brand to editor-favorite Albany Park, this site is loaded with chic, affordable, high-quality furniture for the bedroom, living room, dining room, and more. Today through Thursday, Nov. 30, Edloe Finch is offering 30 percent off some of its most popular pieces, including the brand’s comfy chairs, apartment-friendly sofas, chic bed frames, and so much more. So what are you waiting for? Start saving on your next home essential today!

1 / 12
Lexington Velvet Sofa
Edloe Finch
$929.00
was $1095.00

Jewel-toned sofas have been the, well, crown jewels of the interior design world for the past few years, and for good reason. Few furnishings look as decadent and ornate as the Lexington Sofa, which sparkles with its royal blue upholstery and gold legs. Rigid lines and foam cushions only add to the sofa's alluring appearance.

Buy Now
2 / 12
Quinn Coffee Table (Beehive)
Edloe Finch
$259.00
was $295.00

This simple coffee table is understated but oh-so-stylish. The side-by-side drawer and shelf give plenty of storage, and the honeycomb pattern is just adorable.

Buy Now
3 / 12
Albany Loveseat
Edloe Finch
$869.00
was $1099.00

Really short on space? You don't have to sacrifice style and comfort to find something that will (literally) fit in your home. Case in point: this elegant loveseat that's just 62 inches wide. A kiln-dried hardwood frame lends sturdiness to the piece, and the distressed vegan leather material makes it look comfy and vintage.

Buy Now
4 / 12
Maha Geo Nightstand
Edloe Finch
$289.00
was $325.00

If you're looking for a small accent piece to complete your bedroom, then the Maha Geo Nightstand might be the pick for you. It looks simple, but the chic geometric pattern makes a definite style statement.

Buy Now
5 / 12
Lyra Cane Rattan Bed
Edloe Finch
$1249.00
was $1395.00

Who doesn't love rattan? This rattan bed frame adds a stylish, textural twist to your space. With the built-in wooden slats to support the mattress, you don't even need a box spring. Talk about major savings!

Buy Now
6 / 12
Park Armchair
Edloe Finch
$729.00
was $819.00

Sofas are important to any living room, but you can't overlook armchairs. This blue velvet beauty is extra plush thanks to its foam-and-feather cushions. With the Park Armchair, you can choose between matte black or gold steel legs, which further lend an air of sophistication. Blue also contrasts nicely with orange tones, so placing this piece in a warm-colored room will look especially nice.

Buy Now
7 / 12
Lyra 4-Drawer Dresser
Edloe Finch
$889.00
was $995.00

Crafted from solid acacia wood and rattan, the Lyra 4-Drawer Dresser would make a gorgeous addition to a bedroom that embraces a boho or farmhouse aesthetic. It's only 36-inches long, so it's a great choice for small spaces. Need something bigger? It's available in a six-drawer version, too.

Buy Now
8 / 12
London Lounge Chair
Edloe Finch
$1139.00
was $1392.00

Like something out of the pages of a magazine, the London lounge chair exudes style and luxury with its modular lines and gold frame. Leather and foam couple in the best way possible to produce a piece that's equal parts cozy and stunning. This chair is bound to be a show-stopper in any living room.

Buy Now
9 / 12
Park Bouclé Sofa
Edloe Finch
$1179.00
was $1389.00

Small-space dwellers will love this boucle sofa for its easy, no-tools-required assembly, and don't forget that it arrives in boxes made for maneuvering through tight spaces. Practical features aside, it's a splendid sofa that offers lasting comfort because of its foam-and-feather-filled cushions. As for style, well, that's visually apparent.

Buy Now
10 / 12
Nora Olive Dining Chairs, Set of 2
Edloe Finch
$239.00
was $313.00

These mid-century modern dining chairs are functional and great looking, combining contemporary style with cultural tradition. The steel frame contrasts nicely with the vibrant patterned seats and rattan back to create a retro mixed-medium look.

Buy Now
11 / 12
Ashbury Sleeper Sofa
Edloe Finch
$839.00
was $989.00

Who said sleepers have to look drab? The Ashbury Sleeper Sofa has a back that flips down to lie flat, doubling the available space for sitting and sleeping. It also harkens back to furniture designs of the past, with its wooden frame and rounded lines. A gray-and-white print adds intrigue without making the sofa look too busy.

Buy Now
12 / 12
Adalyn Lounge Chair
Edloe Finch
$629.00
was $679.00

Almost more of an art piece than a functional object, the Adalyn lounge chair features a rustic wooden frame with ultra-sharp angles. It's Danish design at its finest, proving once again that simpler is oftentimes better. Don't think you have to sit rigidly in this chair, though; comfy cushions provide plenty of support.

Buy Now
