Erin Napier Is Standing Behind This Polarizing Kitchen Counter Trend for 2025
Countertops are arguably the most crucial part of a kitchen remodel. You can always choose different paint for the walls and cabinets, new hardware for knobs and pulls, and replace appliances when you need to, but countertops are pretty much there for the long haul. So if you’ve been hemming and hawing about which material to choose, Erin Napier is making an argument for butcher block — it’s apparently coming back and might be the perfect fit for your space.
Napier recently shared a post revealing the “after” pictures from a recent Home Town makeover, where she installed butcher block kitchen counters. “I was second guessing constantly, but I think she liked it all!” Napier wrote in the caption. “Also, did you know we’re seeing a big return of butcher block countertops? Walnut is huge right now, and oak was the prettiest in this kitchen from @scotsmanusa.”
Butcher block is one of those countertop materials that some people swear by, and others might struggle to get on board with because it can be a bit tedious to maintain. But if you put in the time and effort, the warm and cozy result is definitely worth it.
“Our goal is to have butcher block in the kitchen! Maybe someday!” one person commented on Napier’s post. Another said, “The butcher block countertops make the kitchen look so warm.”
Someone else added, “My husband remodeled my kitchen two years ago with butcher block countertops that I absolutely love!!” One other person said, “Butcher block is making a big comeback but I’d like to know how to clean it and sanitize it.”
To properly protect butcher block countertops, you’ll want to wipe them down with a bit of warm water and dish soap on a daily basis. To get a deeper clean, you can scrub the surface with kosher salt and half of a lemon. For tougher stained areas, apply some baking soda and water to lighten the spots up, deodorize, and sanitize. You never want to use harsh chemicals on butcher block material because this could cause damage and drying.
The key here is maintenance with regular oiling, using a gentle mineral oil. Doing so after a deep clean will keep the wood looking fresh, moisturized, and healthy, while preventing water stains.
Yes, they’re a bit more work than stone, marble, or even laminate countertops, but you just don’t get the classic and versatile vibes that butcher block offers from anything else. They’re polarizing, but they’re definitely beautiful — and Erin Napier says they’re worth considering!