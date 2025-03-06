Erin Napier Is Standing Behind This Polarizing Kitchen Counter Trend for 2025

Countertops are arguably the most crucial part of a kitchen remodel. You can always choose different paint for the walls and cabinets, new hardware for knobs and pulls, and replace appliances when you need to, but countertops are pretty much there for the long haul. So if you’ve been hemming and hawing about which material to choose, Erin Napier is making an argument for butcher block — it’s apparently coming back and might be the perfect fit for your space.