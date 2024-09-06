Erin Napier Found the Most Stylish Trick to Declutter Her Stairs (You’ll Want to Copy It!)
If you live in a busy household, then your stairs are probably more of a tollbooth where items take a pause before traveling to their destination. Laundry, kids’ toys, shoes, books, and more seem to pile up on the treads, making your stairs feel cluttered and cramped. HGTV star Erin Napier has figured out a way to keep all that clutter contained in a cute and stylish way: She uses a stair basket, and you’re going to want to use one too.
“I’m told Tiger and Uni went on a date, Frog wanted cereal, and baby Simba ordered a ham sandwich and is gonna put up the toothpaste,” Napier captioned a recent Instagram post. “Anyone else find their kids’ stuffies in elaborate setups?”
Up in the right-hand corner of the first picture in her slideshow, you can see an interestingly shaped basket nestled on the stairs. This is where all her stair clutter goes, and it’s neatly tucked away into a beautiful wicker basket that is specifically designed with the tollbooth job in mind.
Although you can find them at a bunch of different home decor stores, stair baskets are so underutilized. Most of them come with two compartments — one deeper and one more shallow — that fit the contours of your stairs. They also usually have handles so you can easily haul your stair clutter upstairs, unload, and then return it to its post to collect more goodies.
This one from Pottery Barn features a white-wash finish and is on sale for $79.
Michael’s has one, too, that’s made from seagrass and dried corn husks. It has a natural finish and sturdy handles for maneuvering up and down stairs.
Not only is your clutter contained and easy to transport when you use a stair basket, but these handy baskets also actually make your clutter cute to look at. Erin Napier has cracked the cluttered stairs code, and now I need to get my hands on a stair basket, stat!