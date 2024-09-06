If you live in a busy household, then your stairs are probably more of a tollbooth where items take a pause before traveling to their destination. Laundry, kids’ toys, shoes, books, and more seem to pile up on the treads, making your stairs feel cluttered and cramped. HGTV star Erin Napier has figured out a way to keep all that clutter contained in a cute and stylish way: She uses a stair basket, and you’re going to want to use one too.