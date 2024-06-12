Erin Napier’s Genius Kitchen Storage Solution Uses Thrifted Items

“No better site [sic] than home grown tomatoes on the window sill,” one person wrote in the comments. Agreed!



To add more ledge space to your sunny window like Napier did, hit your local thrift store to see if you can find two vases that are the same exact height. It may help to take a level with you. You can also use plant pots or glass hurricane glasses — just make sure they’re sturdy enough to support whatever you plan to put on your shelf. Too thin a ceramic or glass piece and you may have trouble on your hands.



Then, grab a precut glass shelf from the hardware store that will fit within your window and you’re ready to ripen, propagate, and grow! You can also use a piece of thin wood for your shelf — use whatever you can get your hands on first.