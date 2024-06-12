Erin Napier’s Genius Kitchen Storage Solution Uses Thrifted Items
What happens when you have a beautiful sunny window that’s perfect for potted plants, propagation, ripening fruits and vegetables, and starting seeds, but you just don’t have enough ledge space to do all of the above? Erin Napier has the solution, and all you need to find is a pair of thrifted or antique vases that are the same height.
Napier has shown off her brilliant window shelving hack a few times on her Instagram, but her most recent post really proved just how useful this “thrift flip” of sorts could be. The Home Town star shared how she’s ripening her tomatoes using her shelf, while also being able to keep her tea set on display.
“No better site [sic] than home grown tomatoes on the window sill,” one person wrote in the comments. Agreed!
To add more ledge space to your sunny window like Napier did, hit your local thrift store to see if you can find two vases that are the same exact height. It may help to take a level with you. You can also use plant pots or glass hurricane glasses — just make sure they’re sturdy enough to support whatever you plan to put on your shelf. Too thin a ceramic or glass piece and you may have trouble on your hands.
Then, grab a precut glass shelf from the hardware store that will fit within your window and you’re ready to ripen, propagate, and grow! You can also use a piece of thin wood for your shelf — use whatever you can get your hands on first.
And, of course, this DIY is renter-friendly, too. No drilling or screws required!
Make the most out of your sunny windowsill just like Erin Napier and watch your indoor garden grow to its fullest potential.