Erin Napier’s New Wallpaper Was Inspired by This Detail in Her Home
Erin and Ben Napier recently released their first-ever wallpaper line with York Wallcoverings and each pattern is inspired by motifs that have stood the test of time. One of those patterns, dubbed Star Splendor, was directly inspired by details from inside the couple’s Tudor-style farmhouse they brought back to life.
In an interview with York Wallcoverings, Napier said the farmhouse’s screen door is to thank for her simple yet “showstopping” peel-and-stick star wallpaper.
“This feels so in tune with our Tudor farm,” Napier said of Star Splendor. “This is what this pattern is inspired completely by — our screen doors that have these metalwork star patterns, and then our light fixtures, our chandeliers, have stars in them.”
She continued, “And now, I’ve just kind of run with it and I’ve got little moments of star splendor throughout the farm. The metallic ink on these is kind of a showstopper. I’m obsessed.”
In December, Napier shared that she even found a Christmas tree star in the basement of their house that matches the stars elsewhere in the home. Stars have definitely taken over her life in the best way possible.
“My favorite thing about the farm tree is that we found the star on top in the basement and it exactly matches the living room light fixture stars that match the screen door stars,” she wrote in the caption.
So if you’re looking to add a bit of Tudor-inspired sparkle and shine into your space, you can check out both the navy and cream versions over on the York Wallcoverings website. These peel-and-stick papers are repositionable, washable, and, like the star detail in the Napier’s farmhouse, meant to last a lifetime.
Buy: Erin & Ben Co. Star Splendor Premium Peel + Stick Wallpaper, $65