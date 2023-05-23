Erin Napier’s New Wallpaper Was Inspired by This Detail in Her Home

So if you’re looking to add a bit of Tudor-inspired sparkle and shine into your space, you can check out both the navy and cream versions over on the York Wallcoverings website. These peel-and-stick papers are repositionable, washable, and, like the star detail in the Napier’s farmhouse, meant to last a lifetime.



Buy: Erin & Ben Co. Star Splendor Premium Peel + Stick Wallpaper, $65