Stop Buying Ring Dishes — I’m Grabbing This Smart Alternative Instead (It’s So Cute!)
In my collection of fun, funky, and unique jewelry, I hardly have any rings. I like the look of rings plenty, but they don’t make sense with my life. I work with my hands a lot, so whenever I wear rings I have to take them off multiple times throughout the day for tasks like crafting, cooking, or doing dishes, which means I’m often misplacing them.
However, I have a lot of friends who regularly wear the same rings nearly anywhere they go, and I think I just found the perfect gift for them (and maybe even me, too) in this wall-mounted ceramic ring holder.
What Is the Studio Stoop Ring Holder?
I first encountered this charming, handmade ring holder in a video by Emily of Studio Stoop, an artist who makes “vintage home inspired ceramics” and sells them online. The speckled, off-white stoneware takes the shape of a miniature pocket-style shelf with pointed scalloped edges at the top, almost like a tiara. The word “rings” is written playfully across the front, with an arrow pointing to the obvious storage pocket, which you could also potentially use for thumbtacks, safety pins, or buttons.
“Just hang this up by your kitchen sink and pop your rings in here before you do the dishes,” she writes. One commenter asks how you attach it to the wall, and she suggests using a hammer and thin nail, as there’s a small hole at the top of the holder. You could also experiment with adhesive strips, if you don’t want to hammer into your wall.
How to Shop the Studio Stoop Ring Holder
The ring holder in Studio Stoop’s post is an original creation, but you can get one of your own on her Etsy shop for $48. (Note: There is a 5- to 6-week waiting period so the artist can make more — consider this your head start on holiday shopping.) Each ring holder measures 3.5 inches by 2.25 inches (with a 1-inch-wide storage pocket), is “handmade with cone 5 stoneware clay,” and should hold “about 8 to 10 rings.” The ring holder is a 2026 Etsy Design Awards finalist, too.
And though the TikTok video doesn’t fully showcase it, the handwritten “rings” label, arrow, and star details are actually an eye-catching shade of blue, which provides a lovely contrast against the speckled vanilla-hued base.
Buy: Kitchen Ring Holder, Etsy, $48