This “Whimsical” Etsy Find Is a Major Kitchen Upgrade: “This Is So Darling”

Kristen of Literary Stitch on Instagram posted a video of one of her oven skirts, and it took off like wildfire across feeds. The decor, which she makes herself, features ruffles at the bottom and ties at the top to easily attach the piece to an oven handle. The final look is so skirtlike; it covers up any glass window into your oven, but really, the brilliance is that it makes your space feel homey with instant aesthetic.