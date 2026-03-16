This “Whimsical” Etsy Find Is a Major Kitchen Upgrade: “This Is So Darling”
Are you on a mission to “whimsify” your home and make it feel just a bit more like a fairy-tale cottage? Then this Etsy find that has gone viral on Instagram is going to totally transform your kitchen. It’s simple and a great find, yet you won’t settle until you’ve tried the look in your own space.
Kristen of Literary Stitch on Instagram posted a video of one of her oven skirts, and it took off like wildfire across feeds. The decor, which she makes herself, features ruffles at the bottom and ties at the top to easily attach the piece to an oven handle. The final look is so skirtlike; it covers up any glass window into your oven, but really, the brilliance is that it makes your space feel homey with instant aesthetic.
In just three days, Kristen’s post garnered over 100,000 likes. Needless to say, people fell hard for the oven curtain.
“For anyone reading this. I have this, and absolutely love it! It’s super cute,” one shopper commented on Kristen’s post. Another said, “This is darling!”
Where to Buy a Whimsical Oven Skirt
Since going viral, Kristen has totally sold out of what she calls her “oven curtains,” which she sells through her Literary Stitch Etsy store. She plans to restock her website on March 28, so if you want to grab one of her original handmade designs, you can do so then.
Kristen also sells handmade skirts for other kitchen appliances like dishwashers and microwaves, so you can order a full matching set if you request a custom order on her Etsy page.
But if you’re feeling like you’re in the mood for a DIY project, you can try making an oven skirt yourself using a set of tie-top curtains like these from Amazon.
You’ll have to cut your chosen curtains to fit over your oven door, but the tie tops make them easy to attach to your oven handle with the right dimensions. You can use a sewing machine or hem tape to secure your raw edges after making the chop, so that they don’t fray when you wash them.
Who would have thought that a simple oven skirt could make your kitchen look so cozy and whimsical? Give Kristen a follow to stay updated on future restocks and get ready to have the prettiest oven on the block.
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