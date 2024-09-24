What You Should Steer Clear Of This Fall, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Libra, you’re no stranger to compromise. But when does it become harmful to your well-being? If you asked Saturn, which goes direct this fall in your place of routine and wellness, it might say when you’re lacking some necessary TLC. Don’t be afraid to decline invites or extra responsibilities at work if it means you can prioritize your wellness routine.



Saturn is asking you to rethink the way you structure your daily rituals. Rather than plan your self-care around your day, try planning your day around your self-care. If you want to move your body more, pack a lunch that you can eat while you take a stroll during your lunch.