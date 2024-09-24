What You Should Steer Clear Of This Fall, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Whether you’re reeling over the end of summer or have already started to hang your cardigans in your closet, fall is officially here with its fresh-start energy. Astrology can be a powerful predictive tool to plan out a successful season — but if you really want to thrive during fall, you probably want to know what your zodiac sign should steer clear of, too.
Keep reading to learn what to steer clear of during fall 2024, based on your zodiac sign. Want to dive deeper into what to avoid? Read for both your rising and sun sign, if you know it.
Aries: Bringing Your Work Home with You
Aries, you’re feeling the pressure this fall. With Pluto, the planet of shared resources and transformation, hitting your professional and public-facing sector, you’ll feel the pressure of work tugging at your attention from all sides. While you’ll be tempted to, try not to work overtime or answer emails while offline — save that for the office.
Pluto has a way of making old habits hard to reconcile, so you may notice major changes at work, whether that’s changes to your agenda or job responsibilities. If you’ve been sitting on the idea of a career shift, now’s the time — but don’t forget to take breaks!
Taurus: Putting Up with Friendship Drama
Taurus, is the company you keep keeping you down? You might be noticing slights and low blows coming from people you’d least expect them from. Thanks to Saturn going direct, you’re noticing that some jokes made by your friends aren’t actually jokes — and it’s up to you to decide whether those friends are unintentionally hurting your feelings or if they’re haters in disguise.
Rather than take the jabs, Saturn is asking you to do the brave thing in confronting the issue head-on. Take notes from the planet of maturity and take the high road — even if you’re the only one willing to do so.
Gemini: Neglecting Your Self-Care First
Gemini, are you getting lost in mundane tasks? Jupiter, the planet of abundance and luck, is entering its retrograde period in your home sign, which is putting your needs and desires at the top of your mind. If you’ve been slacking on self-care, now’s a good time to reflect on what it is that’s lacking (a luxurious skincare routine? Reading a book to wind down?).
Retrograde periods are great for reflection, so don’t skimp out on your gratitude list! Take time this season to think about all that you’ve gained so far this year, whether it’s knowledge, new friendships, or a new outlook.
Cancer: Ignoring Your Mental Health
Cancer, what are you avoiding mentally? Jupiter retrograde is targeting your subconscious, making it harder to look away — especially when life stressors feel too heavy to carry on your own. If you’ve been thinking about finding a therapist, now’s a good time to get serious about it.
Or, maybe you’re currently seeing a therapist, but haven’t been doing the homework (I’m guilty of this, too). Setting big goals — whether that’s reconciling interpersonal conflict or working through a major transition — can help keep you on track for everything this season throws your way.
Leo: Holding on to Old Habits
Leo, this fall is full of rude awakenings. The planet of discipline, Saturn, is moving into your realm of transformations, making it harder to hold onto old ways of thinking and moving through the world. Are you trying to kick a bad habit? This season is a great time to take proactive steps in kicking them and replacing them with healthier habits.
You won’t be able to do it alone, though! Seek support from a friend or family member to help keep you accountable and excited about your new era.
Virgo: Shying Away from Major Career Goals
Virgo, are you just going through the motions at work? Your career may feel at a standstill, or maybe you feel like you’re not getting enough recognition for the work you’ve been putting in. Jupiter retrograde is prompting you to reflect on your professional goals, and avoid being over-practical in the process!
Let’s face it: You could probably do your job with your eyes closed. Why settle for complacency? It could be time to ask for a promotion or raise, or make a total career pivot.
Libra: Slacking Off on Your Wellness Routine
Libra, you’re no stranger to compromise. But when does it become harmful to your well-being? If you asked Saturn, which goes direct this fall in your place of routine and wellness, it might say when you’re lacking some necessary TLC. Don’t be afraid to decline invites or extra responsibilities at work if it means you can prioritize your wellness routine.
Saturn is asking you to rethink the way you structure your daily rituals. Rather than plan your self-care around your day, try planning your day around your self-care. If you want to move your body more, pack a lunch that you can eat while you take a stroll during your lunch.
Scorpio: Being Frivolous with Your Money
Scorpio, money is on your mind this season. Pluto has been retrograding in your realm of shared resources and personal transformations since the beginning of September. This introspective period makes this fall a prime time to reflect on your financial health. Specifically, try to adjust your budget ahead of the holiday season and beyond.
Old spending habits will be hard to let go during Pluto’s backspin, so if you aren’t willing to give up any of your stream service subscriptions, try a no-spend challenge in other areas of your life to create a cushion for any unexpected expenses that arise.
Sagittarius: Holding on to Sentimental Clutter
Sagittarius, loosen your grip! This fall, tough love planet Saturn is direct beginning November 12, and it’s visiting your home and family sector. Meaning, the hard lessons you’ve been learning this summer will persist tenfold, and now it’s time to let go of the burdens and bitterness and move on. Are you holding on to things for sentimental reasons, even if it’s keeping you in a sour place? It might be time to go through your memory box and declutter some of those sentimental valuables.
Alternatively, maybe you’ve been in a fight with a family member and haven’t found the right time to resolve things. This fall may be a good time to think about burying the hatchet.
Capricorn: Resisting Personal Growth
Capricorn, you’re outgrowing your old self this fall. Pluto retrograde is directing your attention to the ways you’ve expanded your mind and sense of self. You’ll want to avoid gripping onto some of your old ways of thinking about the world and how you fit in it, whether that’s your career, how you show up for your friends, or even how you take care of yourself.
This transit will make it harder for you to do business as usual. Embrace the change! If you aren’t one to celebrate your small wins or hype yourself up, for example, now’s the time to shift your perspective.
Aquarius: Neglecting Your Love Life
Aquarius, it’s time to warm up to hedonistic pleasures. With Jupiter retrograde in your realm of art and pleasure, it could be a good time to embrace your inner artist. Revisiting an old project is a perfect way to embrace Jupiter’s backspin.
Alternatively, you may want to prioritize dating in a big way. Whether it’s browsing the apps or mustering up the courage to flirt with your local barista, take advantage of Jupiter’s glowing burst of confidence.
Pisces: Disregarding Quality Time with Yourself
Pisces, this fall might see major changes in friendship dynamics. Pluto retrograde has a way of throwing curveballs, and because it’s happening in your realm of friendship and community, you could be met with abrupt changes. A friend may be moving, getting married, or adding a new member to their family.
On the other hand, you might be seeing the end of a friendship in an unexpected way. Maybe a qualm totally changes the way you see a friend or vice versa. Whatever the case, be sure to have yourself to lean on — this is a lesson in self-soothing. Take yourself on a solo date and relish in your own company.