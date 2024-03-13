The Farmers’ Almanac also suggested a handful of essentials in case you’re hosting an eclipse viewing party at your home. Eclipse glasses are a necessity to protect your vision, but a telescope or set of filtered binoculars can help with a good view of the sun. If you’re viewing the eclipse in a backyard, bring a blanket or comfortable chair in case there will be a crowd. And don’t forget snacks and drinks — moon pies are a fun and obvious choice, but don’t be afraid to add something punny like Sun Chips.



Whether you’re planning to travel to a friend’s house or across the country on April 8, be prepared to pack a bag full of rain gear, snacks, and eye protection!