The Best Feng Shui Plants, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Feng shui is an ancient Chinese art that’s all about finding a balance and harmony in your surrounding environment. It’s no simple act, but the very basics include decluttering your space, softening your home features features, bringing fresh air, and — one of my personal favorites — introducing more plants.
When creating good feng shui, there are five elements that are crucial to incorporate: fire, water, earth, metal, and wood. According to feng shui expert Clara Leung, who runs her own business Clara’s Green House and has sold over 3,000 plants on Facebook Marketplace, plants are an excellent representation of the wood element.
Why Plants Are Important When Creating Feng Shui
“Wood is very likely to have something to do with the color green, and together, they convey the essence of this wonderful thing called ‘life’ itself,” Leung says. “While I strongly believe that live houseplants work in endlessly amazing ways that we cannot see with our naked eyes, they also serve as excellent visual reminders of our daily pursuit of the maximization of positivity and happiness in each of our own lives.”
Leung sees big connections between feng shui and astrology, and says viewing it through this lens can help you understand when the practice is needed most.
How Astrology and Feng Shui Interact
For example, if Leung is an Aquarius and her roommate is a Taurus — two signs that are known to be incompatible — she says that “adding feng shui houseplants and elements can reduce tension and increase positive energy in the house.” That isn’t to say you always need a conflict of interest — many of Leung’s clients are simply strong believers of astrology and want to incorporate it more into their home — but understanding your compatibility as signs with those you share space with helps determine the need for feng shui.
In order to help you practice feng shui with plants in your own home, Leung went through each astrological sign and recommended the best houseplant to create this desired harmony and balance.
Aries (March 21 — April 19): Aloe Vera
With a courageous spirit that is often spontaneous, Aries should feng shui with an aloe vera houseplant. Leung described this plant as embodying brave and strong characteristics, both of which complement Aries’ determined nature.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Money Tree
A Taurus is known for being practical and stable with their hardworking ethos and clever way of thinking. Leung matched Taurean’s energy with the money tree, officially known as the Pachira aquatic tree, that contributes loyalty and financial prosperity.
Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Monstera Deliciosa (Split Leaf)
Geminis are known for their optimism and ability to adapt to new environments, which is due to their love for socializing. The split leaf represents positivity and happiness, according to Leung—in other words, a Gemini’s actual twin.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Jade
Cancers are in touch with their emotions and are extremely honest—but get on their bad side, and they will hold a grudge. As a succulent, jade plants love to soak up water, and they will visually let you know when it’s time for feeding (there’s that honesty). Leung also describes them as careful and protective.
Leo (July 23 — August 22): Ponytail Palm
Leos are full of joy and love to show enthusiasm whenever they get the chance. The ponytail palm projects similar good energy, with a spring in its leaves that projects happiness. Leung also emphasizes the ponytail palm’s characteristic of being imaginative, a trait that Leos love to express to others.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22): Rubber Tree
As an earth sign, Virgos are known for being reliable, responsible, and—quite frankly—perfectionists. A rubber plant is the ideal houseplant for feng shui in a Virgos home, according to Leung, which has good energy that supports “finance” and “responsibility.”
Libra (September 23 — October 22): Monstera Adansonii
Libras can be described as fair-minded, cooperative, easy-going, and gracious, with an overarching air of romanticism. The Monstera Adansonii—also known as the five holes plant for obvious reasons—complements this sign with its happy and pleasurable vibes.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21): Dracaena
With a mysterious air about them, Scorpios are known to be extremely observant and have an intense emotional depth to them. Leung mentioned that a dracaena is a compatible match for feng shui because of its protective yet happy traits.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21): Alocasia
Sagittarians enjoy their independency and practice it through their global mindset. Often taking an idealistic point of view, a Sagittarius can turn to an alocasia to feng shui their home, which has protective and careful characteristics to help a Sag stay grounded.
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19): Bonsai
This sign is all about hard work. A Capricorn’s ambition and determination to achieve goals is so intense that it can be perceived by others as stubborn. According to Leung, a bonsai projects seriousness energy and financial prosperity that supports this lifestyle.
Aquarius (January 20 — February 18): Marble Queen Pothos
Aquarians are humanitarians who think outside the box, with an easy going personality that brews up inventive ideas. The Marble Queen Pothos, flowing freely from its planter in every which way, brings good energy and happiness to a space.
Pisces (February 19 — March 20): Benjamina Ficus Tree
As a water sign, Pisces are emotional dreamers with their heads often in the clouds. They channel their energy in various forms of artistic forms, and the Bejamina ficus tree fosters this creativity with art-minded, motivational characteristics.