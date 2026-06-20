The Best Feng Shui Plants, According to Your Zodiac Sign

For example, if Leung is an Aquarius and her roommate is a Taurus — two signs that are known to be incompatible — she says that “adding feng shui houseplants and elements can reduce tension and increase positive energy in the house.” That isn’t to say you always need a conflict of interest — many of Leung’s clients are simply strong believers of astrology and want to incorporate it more into their home — but understanding your compatibility as signs with those you share space with helps determine the need for feng shui.