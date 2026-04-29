A Finnish Dish Rack Might Be the Smartest Small-Space Find Ever

As a New Yorker, every kitchen I’ve lived in has been a different size or shape. Storage and counter space are always lacking. Dishwashers aren’t common. Even if you do have one, you still have to hand-wash items like pots, pans, and wooden spoons. A drying rack helps contain it all, but it sure can take up a lot of that precious counter space — unless you take a cue from the Finnish, that is.