My Dad’s “Fitted Sheet” Method Is My Unconventional Trick to Stay Warm in the Winter

Their purpose wasn’t revealed to me until that first night on the train. We hadn’t opted for a sleeper car, so we slept slightly reclined in our seats. The temperature dropped at night, and I also felt exposed sleeping among a car of strangers (even though train strangers quickly turn into friends). That’s when my dad passed out the fitted sheets, instructing us to tuck them below our feet and above our heads. I looked at him with my best “Dad, please,” but eventually gave in, seeing how the sheet created a lightweight but shockingly cozy cocoon to sleep in.