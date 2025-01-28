My Dad’s “Fitted Sheet” Method Is My Unconventional Trick to Stay Warm in the Winter
When I was 10 or 12 years old, I took a train trip that stretched nearly 2,000 miles between Massachusetts and Colorado. My family and I chugged along the tracks for more than two days, so I packed what I considered to be the essentials: snacks, a deck of UNO cards, and multiple colors of nail polish. My dad, meanwhile, packed what I considered to be a bizarre and unwelcome addition to the luggage: a bunch of fitted bedsheets.
Their purpose wasn’t revealed to me until that first night on the train. We hadn’t opted for a sleeper car, so we slept slightly reclined in our seats. The temperature dropped at night, and I also felt exposed sleeping among a car of strangers (even though train strangers quickly turn into friends). That’s when my dad passed out the fitted sheets, instructing us to tuck them below our feet and above our heads. I looked at him with my best “Dad, please,” but eventually gave in, seeing how the sheet created a lightweight but shockingly cozy cocoon to sleep in.
When we woke up, I emerged from my bedsheet chrysalis slightly frizzier for the wear, but well-rested and warm. No bulky blankets needed, and the sheets were easy to toss in the wash when we got to our destination. Despite my initial mortification, I had to admit he was right about the toasty power of a simple fitted sheet.
It’s a pretty specific travel hack, but there’s no reason you can’t modify it for at-home use, too. The elastic all the way around the perimeter of the sheet creates a makeshift Snuggie effect, folding easily around you like a cotton hug (no need to tuck your head into it). Plus, depending on the size of your bed, the sheet is much larger than many throw blankets, so even though it’s lightweight, it’s highly satisfying to bundle up in.
Recently, I was sick with the flu (10/10 do not recommend) and needed any extra layer of warmth I could find in this frigid winter weather to ward off the chills. I sought out a fitted sheet and brought it to the couch, easily tucking into it and feeling an instant bit of relief.
It’s a nice reminder that those extra linens have plenty of uses when they’re not on your bed — maybe you’ve outgrown the style, they’re too worn out, or they’re no longer the right size for your bed. You can use that top sheet as a beach sheet or picnic blanket when the weather warms up, or you can use that fitted sheet as an extra layer of warmth. Don’t knock it till you try it.