Five Below’s Shoe Rack Helped Me Declutter My Closet for Just $6

I have a shoe problem. Well, maybe I would go as far as to call it a problem, but I definitely have a habit of buying more than my tiny New York City closet can comfortably hold. I’ve had to get crafty with my shoe storage over the past couple of years, moving between tiny dorm rooms to an even smaller studio, so I guess you could say I’m a seasoned professional when it comes to making all of my shoes fit. Of course, you have to start by making use of the back of every door in your space (here’s a little inspiration to get you started). Then you move on to under-the-bed storage — for instance, I have four of these Container Store bins under the foot of my bed that hold over a dozen pairs.