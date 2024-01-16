And while no product can ensure that your sandwich, chips, or whatever else you pack look straight out of a movie, Five Below’s $5 bento boxes will get you really close. They include a set of cutlery, and there are four different colors to choose from: pink, blue, gray, and purple. They can easily slide inside any size tote bag, and there will probably still be room for other items. The three compartments of each box are leak-proof, and provide peace of mind to prevent any food mixing (unless it’s the perfect combination of macaroni and cheese and sweet potatoes, of course).