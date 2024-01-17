This $10 Typewriter-Style Keyboard at Five Below Is Flying Off Shelves
Whether you spend your days typing away at home or in the office, it can become frustrating to deal with sticky keys or loud keyboards. Although typewriters are essentially a thing of the past, they’re beloved for a reason: less digital distractions, the lack of endless cords, and they’re nice to look at. Obviously, you’re not going to frequently see a desktop paired with a typewriter, but with one product at Five Below, you can have this reality at your fingertips (literally).
This lightweight keyboard is ideal for remote workers, old-fashioned writers, and those that are always hunting for a vintage find. For just $10, the pink or white typewriter is a fun swap for a boring keyboard, and its Bluetooth feature allows you to connect it to any device (including an iPad!). It only requires one AA battery, so you don’t have to worry about hiding any pesky cords.
On TikTok, @tyesavage unboxed the keyboard and connected it to a MacBook and iMac, which proves that the “10-out-of-10 item” is able to support multiple devices at the same time.
In the comment section, people mentioned that they quickly headed to Five Below for the item, and some of them even found the sold-out pink version of the typewriter. In a separate TikTok, @charvillena gushed over the keyboard’s compatibility with an iPad, especially after placing the tablet in the open compartment above the keys.
Unfortunately, the typewriter is so popular that it’s already out of stock online, so you’ll have to visit your nearest Five Below to see if it’s on shelves. If you don’t live near one, there’s a similar keyboard on Amazon, but its price is a bit steeper compared to the Five Below product. The YUNZII ACTTO B303 Wireless Keyboard comes in four different colors and three varying shapes starting at $52.99, but it’s received over a thousand five-star reviews for its design and size.
Here’s to having a bit more fun while typing!