This $10 Typewriter-Style Keyboard at Five Below Is Flying Off Shelves

Unfortunately, the typewriter is so popular that it’s already out of stock online, so you’ll have to visit your nearest Five Below to see if it’s on shelves. If you don’t live near one, there’s a similar keyboard on Amazon, but its price is a bit steeper compared to the Five Below product. The YUNZII ACTTO B303 Wireless Keyboard comes in four different colors and three varying shapes starting at $52.99, but it’s received over a thousand five-star reviews for its design and size.



Here’s to having a bit more fun while typing!