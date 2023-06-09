Five Below Is Selling a Dolly Parton Word Search Book
Music superstar Dolly Parton has kept millions of people entertained since her country music career first took off in the 1960s. Since then, she’s kept the good times going, whether it be through appearances in films like 9 to 5 — which happens to share a title with one of Parton’s biggest hits — or the opening of Dollywood, her very own Southern charm theme park.
Now Five Below is offering Parton fans another mode of entertainment, courtesy of the “Unofficial Dolly Parton Word Search,” which you can pick up for just $4.25.
“This book contains countless hours of fun, featuring every track from all of her studio albums, live albums, and singles, plus the cast and characters of all her major movies,” the book’s official description reads. “Whether you take this book with you on trips or just relax for a few hours in the comfort of your living room, filling out these puzzles is a great way to keep your mind sharp and keep boredom at bay.”
Although the “Unofficial Dolly Parton Word Search” is unfortunately unavailable online at the moment, you can check for its availability in nearby Five Below locations by heading to the official product page on the company’s website.
In the meantime, Parton has plenty of home goods offerings that are bound to make anyone feel like they’re in “Rainbowland.” For instance, she just released an Amazon partyware collection in collaboration with Creative Converting, and it has all the bold colors and Dolly-isms you would expect from the Leading Lady of Country.
And of course, Parton has plenty of tips for everyday living fit for die-hard fans and newbies alike. During an interview with Reese Witherspoon, the singer-songwriter revealed her smart solution for storing her many cookbooks: Hide them in plain sight under your kitchen island. Thanks, Dolly!
Buy: Five Below “The Unofficial Dolly Parton Word Search Book,” $4.25