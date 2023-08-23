Five Below Has Faux Plants in Disco Planters, And You’re Going to Want All 3
Proving all things are cyclical, two decor staples that have gone from tacky to trendy in the past couple decades are faux plants and disco balls. Luckily, you can get both together for under $6 at Five Below right now.
The bargain retailer has three types of fake plants in disco ball planters available, which both add some sparkle to a space and also some greenery, without having to worry about your natural light situation or gardening abilities.
The first is a trailing faux eucalyptus in a hanging disco ball planter, which would be perfect in a bathroom. You can even add a little eucalyptus essential oil to a cotton pad and hide it amongst the greenery for that spa experience.
The second option in a hanging disco planter is a faux philodendron, which has elongated heart-shaped leaves. If you don’t want your fake plant to droop down too much, this one is a great pick.
The last faux plant comes in a tabletop disco ball planter, for those who don’t want to put a screw hook in the ceiling, or could use a little sparkle for their desk or bookshelf. The plant resembles a calathea and has larger, tropical green leaves with yellow accents.
The best advice for making faux plants look real? Add some soil or decorative rocks to the planter, articulate the branches and leaves so they look more natural, and mix in some real plants so the fakes are harder to spot.
As with a lot of Five Below’s more stylish finds, they could sell out quickly, so be sure to shop online or get to your local store ASAP. Otherwise, you can check out Apartment Therapy’s DIY disco planter and add your own (faux or real) plants.
Buy: Five Below Faux Plant In Disco Ball Planter, $5.55