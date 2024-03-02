Five Below’s Flower-Shaped Table Is Only $5 (and It’s So Adorable!)
If you’ve recently bought a new plant or vase but you’re unsure where to place it, a side table is always a good answer. Maybe it’s the simplicity of a compact piece of furniture, but a small circular or square-sized table will be an easy addition to a small space — especially if it’s this new product at Five Below.
During your next visit to Five Below, keep an eye out for the mini flower-shaped table. Available in pink, blue, and white, the $5 side table measures at 12×13.5×15.94” and it’s already going viral on TikTok for its charming shape.
The table is quite small, so it’s practical for a lightweight plant, a short stack of books, or a simple framed photo. But don’t be afraid to get creative with it — one TikToker placed the famed strawberry vase on top of the table, and it pairs really well with it.
In a different TikTok, @brookieeeeee5 spotted the side table while shopping, and shoppers are convinced that it’s a must-have purchase. “I want the mini table but I don’t NEED the mini table,” someone wrote. “The flower table is exactly what I need for my plants,” another commented.
@brookieeeeee5 Who can I contact to manufacture iCarly Penny Tees? #newatfivebelow #fivebelowfinds #fivebelowdecor ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice
Because the table is fairly easy to assemble, one commenter even suggested buying hairpin legs on Amazon to “raise the table to whatever height you want.” And considering that the size of the table is a bit small, this is a great idea. During your next visit to Five Below, keep an eye out for this table and add a little flower power to your room.
Buy: Flower Mini Table, $5.55