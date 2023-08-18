Five Below’s Stanley Tumbler Dupes Are Back in Stock — But Not for Long
If you missed the internet-famous Five Below fan-favorite 40 oz. Hydraquench Tumblers when they first flew off shelves, I’ve got good news: the fan-favorites are officially back in stock on the Five Below website! The bad news: if the first release is anything to go by, the Hydraquench Tumblers probably won’t be back in stock for long. So if you want to save yourself the heartbreak of missing out, you should shop the tumblers ASAP.
The whirlwind surrounding the Stanley-inspired Hydraquench Tumblers at Five Below first hit a fever pitch in May of 2023, and at that time, the only colorways available were the white, pink, and gray colors. The brand couldn’t keep the product in stock, thanks in large part to the fact that the Hydraquench offered the similar look, style, and hydration of the ridiculously popular Stanley tumblers at a fraction of the price. (For reference, Stanley offers its 40-ounce Quenchers at $45 each.) No matter how you like to hydrate, it’s hard to say no to saving $40.
In an email newsletter sent out to all of Five Below’s subscribers in August, the retailer announced that not only are the tumblers back in stock, but they’re now back in stock in six new shades: blue, green, red, purple, gray, and cream.
If the expanded color range isn’t enough to pique your interest, perhaps it’s the price point that will. The tumblers are available online and in stores for $5.55 each, which means that 40 ounces of hydration could be yours for less than the price of coffee.
The Krazy Coupon Lady noted that the Hydraquenches are the cheapest alternative to the Stanley mugs on the market, beating out alternatives that are available through other affordable retailers like Walmart and Target.
If you’re looking to shop the cups online, you might have to get creative with how and where you’re searching. If they show out of stock for your zip code on the Five Below website, you can enter a neighboring town or area to check availability or take your chances in store.
Whatever you do, make sure to shop them fast — end of summer sales, steals, and deals are the perfect opportunity to restock all on all your essentials, and maximizing your hydration before heading back to school, back to work, or back to the real world post-summer bliss is key.
Buy: Five Below 40oz Hydraquench Tumbler with Handle, $5.55