Target Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This $30 Tumbler
It’s no surprise that the cup of summer (all over TikTok, that is) is the Stanley Tumbler. And for every product that goes that viral, the cheaper versions start popping up in stores, like Five Below (their $5 dupe of the Starbucks Rainbow Tumbler is flying off shelves). This gives customers the option to save a few bucks while still drinking in style.
The latest knockoff comes from a familiar retailer: Spotted by Genesis over at Target is Everything, the Target-branded Simple Modern Trek 40-ounce Tumbler takes aim at the Stanley brand with their stainless steel, powder-coated tumbler, which also features a reusable straw and lid. For only $29.99, Target’s tumbler is $15 cheaper than its Stanley equivalent — and, judging by customer reactions online, might actually be a better deal.
“Simple Modern is way better than Stanley! I’ve gotten several from the Simple Modern website; they’re way cheaper than Stanley and way better! And came with 2 straws per cup,” one very pleased customer commented on the post.
Another happy customer exclaimed, “I love my simple modern! I’ve had it for a while now and have dropped it so many times and it’s still holding up,” while another claimed that theirs is “10x better and doesn’t leak!”
With feedback like that, Target may have put themselves at the top of the “dupe list” by making a product that doesn’t just compete in price, but also in quality, style, and purpose. Judging by the sea of competitors who offer $5 versions of popular tumblers, Target’s Simple Modern brand has definitely set themselves apart in a compelling way.
Buy: Simple Modern Trek 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Lidded Tumbler, $29.99
