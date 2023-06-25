The latest knockoff comes from a familiar retailer: Spotted by Genesis over at Target is Everything, the Target-branded Simple Modern Trek 40-ounce Tumbler takes aim at the Stanley brand with their stainless steel, powder-coated tumbler, which also features a reusable straw and lid. For only $29.99, Target’s tumbler is $15 cheaper than its Stanley equivalent — and, judging by customer reactions online, might actually be a better deal.