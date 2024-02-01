The Five Below $5 “Sunset Lights” Shoppers Are Buying 3 of at a Time
Anyone who recoils at even the mention of the “big light” knows and appreciates just how much lighting matters when it comes to setting the mood. If you’re anti-big light, you know to turn off the overhead lights and flick on a few table lamps to create the coziest vibes possible. But if you don’t, Five Below can help get you set up. The affordable retailer is making the cozy vibes possible (and budget-friendly!) with a set of two LED sunset touch lights that instantly transform your space into golden hour every time you turn them on.
Five Below reposted a video from Instagram user @savvvannah.raee, who used the sunset touch lights to turn her kitchen into what looks like the set of a music video. “These sunset lights are giving golden hour every hour,” the caption of the post reads.
“Yeah these are pretty epic,” one person commented on Five Below’s post. And @savvvannah.raee herself commented, “So glad I found these!”
The battery-powered LED Sunset Projection Touch Lights retail for $5.55 and feature peel-and-stick backing so you can place them anywhere: under cabinets, like @savvvannah.raee did, on walls, or even strategically placed on the floor to flood the entire space with warm, sunset-esque lighting.
The touch lights are available Five Below’s website, but we’re betting they won’t be for long. Turn every hour into golden hour using these LED sunset lights and ditch your overhead lighting for good. Cozy vibes only, from here on out.