The Five Below $5 “Sunset Lights” Shoppers Are Buying 3 of at a Time

Anyone who recoils at even the mention of the “big light” knows and appreciates just how much lighting matters when it comes to setting the mood. If you’re anti-big light, you know to turn off the overhead lights and flick on a few table lamps to create the coziest vibes possible. But if you don’t, Five Below can help get you set up. The affordable retailer is making the cozy vibes possible (and budget-friendly!) with a set of two LED sunset touch lights that instantly transform your space into golden hour every time you turn them on.