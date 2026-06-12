Why You Should Put 4 Tension Rods in Your Closet (It’s Really Smart Storage)
My closet can feel like a bit of a black hole. The hanging clothes are fine, but the shelves that are above the closet rod can easily become crammed and cluttered with all sorts of items, like spare bedding and boxes of trinkets. I know I could be using this space much more efficiently — and it turns out that a few tension rods (yes, the kind normally used for curtains) could be just the thing I need.
Why Tension Rods Are Great for Closet Storage
Recently, I spotted a video by DIY and home decor content creator Beth Marsden, showing how she uses tension rods to increase the storage in her closet. “Using just four tension rods, I created extra shelving that’s perfect for storing kitchen overflow and bulky items we don’t use every day,” she writes in the caption. In the clip, you see her place four tension rods horizontally in the closet — two on one side and two on the other side — to create two extra shelves. She then stores extra household items, like paper towels, toilet paper, and even cereal and non-dairy milk cartons.
Any tension rods will do, as long as they’re sturdy and the right size for your space (these ones from Amazon could be a great option). Plus, you can choose how far apart your pair of rods are and how far they are from the ceiling based on the size and shape of what you want to store up there. If you need to adjust anything, just reposition the rod — no drilling needed. This hack would be best for light items that otherwise take up a lot of space, like toilet paper, paper towels, disposable aluminum bakeware, and more.
Another Way to Use Tension Rods for Extra Storage
If this trick sounds familiar, it may be because Apartment Therapy has previously covered a different way of using tension rods to create extra storage. If you want extra storage but it doesn’t make sense to run it parallel to your ceiling, you could also place two tension rods from floor or shelf to ceiling (make sure they’re tall enough to reach the ceiling), vertically. Voilà, you’ve got a spot to securely stack your paper products without them spilling all over the place when you grab your next roll.