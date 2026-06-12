Why You Should Put 4 Tension Rods in Your Closet (It’s Really Smart Storage)

Any tension rods will do, as long as they’re sturdy and the right size for your space (these ones from Amazon could be a great option). Plus, you can choose how far apart your pair of rods are and how far they are from the ceiling based on the size and shape of what you want to store up there. If you need to adjust anything, just reposition the rod — no drilling needed. This hack would be best for light items that otherwise take up a lot of space, like toilet paper, paper towels, disposable aluminum bakeware, and more.