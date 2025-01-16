As I’ve begun really taking notice of which linens, appliances, and organizers perform as they’re supposed to in my space, I’ve started to spend my time at my parents’ house asking them about the brands they buy. It’s my job to test home and kitchen products, and I’ve learned that there are a lot of subpar ones out there (even from retailers that are synonymous with high quality). After testing one of the worst towels of all time earlier this year, I felt particularly annoyed and was determined to add at least one good towel testing experience to 2024.



My mom has always kept our bathrooms stocked with soft, plushy white towels that never seem to get any stains on them (even though I will get mascara and other makeup products on them). They remind me a lot of hotel towels, but they’re even softer. So a few weeks ago, I asked her for the brand. She said she’s been buying Frontgate Resort Towels for the past five years. She’s only rebought them once.