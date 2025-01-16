My Mom Has Been Buying These Plush Bath Towels for Years, and They’re My All-Time Favorite, Too (They’re on Sale!)
As I’ve begun really taking notice of which linens, appliances, and organizers perform as they’re supposed to in my space, I’ve started to spend my time at my parents’ house asking them about the brands they buy. It’s my job to test home and kitchen products, and I’ve learned that there are a lot of subpar ones out there (even from retailers that are synonymous with high quality). After testing one of the worst towels of all time earlier this year, I felt particularly annoyed and was determined to add at least one good towel testing experience to 2024.
My mom has always kept our bathrooms stocked with soft, plushy white towels that never seem to get any stains on them (even though I will get mascara and other makeup products on them). They remind me a lot of hotel towels, but they’re even softer. So a few weeks ago, I asked her for the brand. She said she’s been buying Frontgate Resort Towels for the past five years. She’s only rebought them once.
What Is the Frontgate Resort Bath Towel?
The Frontgate Resort Bath Towel is made out of 100% fine-combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and is OEKO-TEX certified. Frontgate has its own patented weaving process that helps the towels remain soft and absorbent for years. The towels can be monogrammed and personalized through Frontgate’s site. They come in a variety of colors, ranging from a deep burgundy to a sky blue, to match any bathroom design. As for care, Frontgate recommends that you wash these towels with like colors on the gentle cycle with a mild detergent. My mom washes these with other white clothing and uses Tide detergent.
Right now, a single bath towel is on sale for $40, but shoppers can get two for just $64. My mom buys both the Frontgate bath towels and the hand towels for the master bathroom and the bathroom my sister and I used to share as kids.
Why My Family Loves the Frontgate Resort Bath Towel
Frontgate is such a favorite of mine and my mom’s, because this towel has everything you could possibly want in a towel; it’s plush, absorbent, soft, and durable. “I’ve only been purchasing them for the past five years, and they tend to last for a couple of years,” my mom says. “I’ve never had any problems like wear or tear, or threads pulling.”
Although I no longer live at home, using my childhood bathroom is now more akin to a stay at a four-star hotel. The towels are so soft. As I usually visit home during the frigid Chicago winters, the towel keeps me warm and dries me quickly. (I also usually use the extra towel when my sister isn’t home as a hair towel.) I usually shower daily, and when I reach for my towel the next day, it’s always dry. I recommend getting these towels while they’re still on sale.
