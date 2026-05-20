This Whimsical British Decor Trend Is Overtaking American Homes This Summer
The Chelsea Flower Show is the garden show responsible for setting trends in all things landscape design (and curb appeal!). The historic event is hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society in London, and it’s well-attended by the royal family and celebrities alike (David Beckham and Mary Berry, among others, have a hand in building their own displays!). For design-lovers, it’s full of amazing inspiration.
Ahead of this year’s event, which kicked off May 19, there’s one piece of decor that’s making a stunning return after being banned for over 100 years — according to the RHS, it’s time to bring back the humble garden gnome.
“They’re very British. If you take a walk through a village in England, you see a load of gnomes lined up in somebody’s garden, you know that’s a good house,” broadcaster Mike Parry said on England’s Jeremy Vine show. “Gnomes have this mystical way of seeming real … there’s almost something alive about them.”
How the Royals Are Helping Gnomes Make a Comeback
Even King Charles himself has a slight fascination with gnomes. In a clip posted by RHS officials, one of the gardeners who tends the King’s Highgrove Garden says that there is a gnome that “seems to move around” — keeping her and fellow gardeners on their toes.
“I’m sure it’s the boss [the King] moving that around,” she admitted with a laugh.
The fact that gnomes are being allowed at the Chelsea Flower Show again is kind of a huge deal. In 1927, all statues and “other sundries” were banned from displays. The ban has only been lifted once prior in 2013 for a specific fundraising campaign.
But this year the theme is fun — and because King Charles wanted gnomes in his Curious Garden display at the show, gnomes got the go-ahead. “We want people to be playful with their gardening, which is why we’re lifting the gnome ban for these celebrity gnomes,” Clare Matterson, RHS director general, said on the RHS website.
How to Style Gnomes in Your Own Spaces
Because garden gnomes are intended to be cheeky blink-and-you’ll-miss-it decor moments, you don’t want to go overboard when getting in on the fun. Choose one or two to place strategically throughout your garden to give any outdoor space a touch of whimsy.
A colorful gnome is easier to spot, but you can hide away a natural stone gnome to make this game even more difficult. Minimalist models also could even work on smaller balconies or (gasp!) inside apartments.
Gnomes look so cute tucked among potted plants, or you can use them in centerpiece displays, too.
Gnomes are back and totally royal-approved! Grab one for your garden, and it will feel instantly make it feel more magical and fun.
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