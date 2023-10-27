This Haunting Halloween DIY Will Upgrade Your Roomba

Although this ghost doesn’t have a name, the comment section suggested titles like “R2-D-Boo” or “Boo-mba,” and you totally have an excuse to name (or dress up) your Roomba. Others are humored by the Casper-looking ghost but fear that it would accidentally scare them later. “I love this but I KNOW if I did something like this it would startle the hell out of me at least three times a day,” someone commented. And they’re right — can you imagine seeing this thing in the middle of the night?



In case you decide to dress up your Roomba, keep an eye out for a similar lightweight item that won’t need to be plugged in. Even though Halloween is around the corner, you can plan early for Christmas and find an elf or reindeer that’ll do all of your cleaning (and gifting). Happy Halloween!